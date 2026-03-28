Philppe Chow to Host One Night Only Chef’s Dinner

Philippe Chow, the legendary Beijing-inspired dining destination celebrated for its cosmopolitan glamour and attentive hospitality, announced it will host a one-night-only chef’s dinner on April 22, as part of Music City Food and Wine Festival’s Spring Intimate Dinner Series.

Led by Chef Philippe Chow, the four-course, seafood-centric feast will feature a curated selection of specialty dishes alongside optional wine pairings designed to elevate each course, offering guests a refined introduction to one of Nashville’s newest and most buzzworthy dining experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Music City Food & Wine Festival on this dinner and even more excited that our own Chef Philippe Chow will be in Nashville to lead the memorable evening,” said General Manager Angelo Ferrante. “Chef Philippe has created a special menu highlighting the restaurant’s decadent seafood offerings and signature dishes. Guests will have the option of a curated wine pairing to accompany every course, creating a truly immersive and elevated dining experience.”

The evening will begin with a delicate Salmon Crudo, paired with Impero Pinot Grigio, followed by a fresh Pear & Arugula Salad complemented by Elemento Pinot Noir. For the main course, guests may select between Steamed Chilean Seabass Loin with Ginger and Lime Sauce, an exciting new addition to the menu, paired with William Fèvre Chablis, or a decadent Wagyu New York Strip (available for an additional $30 per person), paired with Fuga Cabernet Sauvignon.

Dessert offerings include a choice of Chocolate Mousse or New York Cheesecake with berry compote, both paired with Michele Chiarlo Nivole, providing a sweet and elegant conclusion to the evening.

For those looking to further enhance the experience, a Peking Duck may be added as a shared course for the table for an additional $100 per duck, paired with Château Moncets. A signature of Philippe Chow, the Peking Duck is sliced and served tableside.

The four-course dinner is priced at $95 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $60 per person, excluding service fees and taxes.

As one of the city’s newest culinary destinations, Philippe Chow’s participation in this year’s festival offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the restaurant’s signature blend of refined cuisine, theatrical presentation, and world-class hospitality in an intimate, one-night-only setting.

Reservations are available via OpenTable Experiences and expected to sell out quickly.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email