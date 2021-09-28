covid-19 vaccine
Photo from Tennessee Department of Health Facebook Page

Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD) now has Pfizer booster doses available.

The single-dose booster of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to individuals who meet the following criteria:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

PfizerBoosterREVISEDOn Friday, October 1, RCHD will be moving all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to the former State Farm operations center located at 2500 Memorial Boulevard. The single-dose Pfizer boosters will also be available at this site.

Appointments will no longer be necessary for COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccinations will be administered Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information concerning the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recommendation for a booster dose, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html.


