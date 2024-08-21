Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar is Coming to Nashville

Music City is about to find a new melody with the addition of Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, its’ newest destination for live music and nightlife. Bringing a non-stop, sing-along party, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar (152 2nd Ave.) is set to open in downtown Nashville later this year. More details for an official grand opening to be announced.

Led by Amplified Hospitality Group’s Austin Walter (Owner of Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe, AZ, Partner in Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar) and James Hoffman (Partner in Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar), the team is excited to bring next-level entertainment with a boisterous, raucous music-driven party to Nashville’s historic Second Avenue.

Every night, Pete’s comes alive with a vibrant, high-energy music party fueled by thrilling dueling piano performances. Top-tier pianists take the stage, showcasing their skills on two baby grand pianos as they deliver hits from every era with enthusiasm and exceptional showmanship.

“I absolutely fell in love with Nashville and knew we needed to bring this concept to Music City. We had an opportunity to partner with The Big Bang and it only made sense to bring together two of the most beloved piano brands for an unforgettable nightlife experience. Nashville is the mecca of live music and the bachelorette capital of the world. We’re excited to be a part of the revitalization efforts of Second Avenue,” shared Walter.

Merging the two dueling piano brands together, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will absorb The Big Bang, which will remain permanently closed, combining the energy of the beloved piano bar with the national allure of Pete’s, creating an unparalleled live music destination.

Former owners of The Big Bang, Sam Leatherwood and Meredyth Muller join the team as partners.

“The Big Bang has been one of Nashville’s favorite entertainment destinations for the last 17 years. Now, we couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team to bring Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar to Second Avenue,” said Leatherwood.

Corey Urbach, owner of the Pete’s Dueling Piano bar concept, said “With this licensing agreement, we’re not just expanding Pete’s footprint but enhancing the musical tapestry of Nashville. The collaboration of Austin Walter, James Hoffman, and Sam Leatherwood brings fresh ideas and a new dimension to what we offer at Pete’s. Their vision for Pete’s Nashville aligns perfectly with our mission to entertain and engage. I could not be more excited for the Nashville team.”

Tourists and locals will have the opportunity to experience a 10,000 square-foot facility outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and video. This will include three bars, a VIP area for hosting bachelorette and birthday parties and an impressive video wall serving as a backdrop for the talented pianists performing there.

Pete’s is well known for its famous selection of signature cocktails including 52-ounce schooners that serve up to five people. The signature “Lucky Duck” schooner is a favorite along with Pete’s “Tasty Tub Drinks,” craft cocktails served in souvenir bathtubs. All drinks are topped with Pete’s signature rubber ducky, and Nashville’s version of the duck to be crowned with a cowboy hat. Other signature drinks include the Bangarang and the Spicy Pineapple ‘Rita, plus decorative shots that can only be found at Pete’s, including the “Mexican Candy” and “Wedding Cake.”

With interactive performances that engage the audience with humor and playful competition, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar has built a strong following appealing to a variety of ages for birthdays, bachelorette parties and other occasions since debuting in Texas in 1992. The Nashville location joins chains in Frisco, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and Chicago.

For more information, visit https://www.petesduelingpianobar.com/.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email