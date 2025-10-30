Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

These are the health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Camino Real
|100
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Sonic #3835
|100
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Greek Cafe
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|The Academy of Rockvale FSE
|100
|5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Waffle House 528
|100
|2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Petit Pas Academy FSE
|100
|117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
|100
|1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Big Twist Pretzels
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Kettle Classic
|100
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Smyrna Elementary School
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Smyrna Elem School Food Service
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|St. Rose Of Lima Food Service
|100
|1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc
|100
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|100
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Bobbie's Breakfast Bar Mobile
|100
|415 W Northfield Blvd C-41 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/25/2025
|Rockvale High School Cafeteria
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Sonic #5
|100
|2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|The Coffee Table Cart Mobile
|100
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|100
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|100
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #2
|100
|3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #1
|100
|3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Williamson Family Farm
|100
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|John Coleman Elementary School Food
|100
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Complaint
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Subway 38186
|100
|1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
|100
|301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|What's the Tea Shakes and Bites
|100
|576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Poke Fun
|100
|577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
