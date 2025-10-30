Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

These are the health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Camino Real 100 3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Sonic #3835 100 215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Greek Cafe 100 2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 The Academy of Rockvale FSE 100 5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Waffle House 528 100 2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Petit Pas Academy FSE 100 117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food 100 1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Wing Stop 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Waffle House 100 2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Smoothie King 100 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Big Twist Pretzels 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Kettle Classic 100 5525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Smyrna Elementary School 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 10/28/2025 Smyrna Elem School Food Service 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 100 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Black Fox Elementary 100 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 St. Rose Of Lima Food Service 100 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc 100 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 100 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Blaze Pizza 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Bobbie's Breakfast Bar Mobile 100 415 W Northfield Blvd C-41 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/25/2025 Rockvale High School Cafeteria 100 6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Sonic #5 100 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 The Coffee Table Cart Mobile 100 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Thurman Francis School Food Service 100 221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 R Kids R Small Wonders 100 2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #2 100 3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #1 100 3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Williamson Family Farm 100 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 John Coleman Elementary School Food 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Siegel High School Bookstore 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Complaint 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/23/2025 Subway 38186 100 1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts 100 301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 What's the Tea Shakes and Bites 100 576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 10/23/2025 Poke Fun 100 577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email