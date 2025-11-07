Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

These are the health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Eagleville School Food Service 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse 100 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/05/2025 Guate Delicias Mobile FSE 100 1710 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Eagleville High School 100 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060 School Buildings - Routine 11/05/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 Eagleville High School Store 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Learning Zone Inc- Veterans 100 2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Middle Ground Brewing Company 100 2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/05/2025 Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel 100 3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 Panera #6030 100 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 First Watch #154 100 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/04/2025 Linh Tattoo Studio 100 5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/03/2025 Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS 100 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Barrio Burrito Bar 100 3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Full of Bologna FSE Mobile 100 2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/31/2025 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 John Buchanan School 100 Manchester Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings - Routine 10/31/2025 John Buchanan School Food Service 100 6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub Aux. 100 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Gyro Cafe Smyrna 100 291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Smyrna Primary School Service 100 200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 River Christian Academy 100 8200 Safari Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 10/30/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Cool Beans Coffee 100 2160 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

