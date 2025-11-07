Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

Michael Carpenter
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Eagleville School Food Service100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse1002455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/05/2025
Guate Delicias Mobile FSE1001710 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Eagleville High School100Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060School Buildings - Routine11/05/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
Eagleville High School Store100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Learning Zone Inc- Veterans1002043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Middle Ground Brewing Company1002476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine11/05/2025
Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel1003315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
Panera #60301002105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
First Watch #154100450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/04/2025
Linh Tattoo Studio1005619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios - Routine11/03/2025
Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS100220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Barrio Burrito Bar1003921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up11/03/2025
Full of Bologna FSE Mobile1002757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/31/2025
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
John Buchanan School100Manchester Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings - Routine10/31/2025
John Buchanan School Food Service1006050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/30/2025
M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub Aux.1002108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Gyro Cafe Smyrna100291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Smyrna Primary School Service100200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
River Christian Academy1008200 Safari Dr. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings - Routine10/30/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Cool Beans Coffee1002160 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

