Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

These are the health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Eagleville School Food Service
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
|100
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/05/2025
|Guate Delicias Mobile FSE
|100
|1710 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Eagleville High School
|100
|Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|School Buildings - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Eagleville High School Store
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Learning Zone Inc- Veterans
|100
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Middle Ground Brewing Company
|100
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel
|100
|3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Panera #6030
|100
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|First Watch #154
|100
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Linh Tattoo Studio
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS
|100
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Barrio Burrito Bar
|100
|3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Full of Bologna FSE Mobile
|100
|2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/31/2025
|John Buchanan School
|100
|Manchester Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/31/2025
|John Buchanan School Food Service
|100
|6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/31/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub Aux.
|100
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Gyro Cafe Smyrna
|100
|291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|100
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|River Christian Academy
|100
|8200 Safari Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Cool Beans Coffee
|100
|2160 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
