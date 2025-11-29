Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 28, 2025

These are the health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Subway
|100
|1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Taqueria Albertos Mobile Food
|100
|462 Sand Hill Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/26/2025
|Pink Sea Tattoo
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/26/2025
|UGADI Indian Grill Bar
|100
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Southern Spoon #2 MT#741
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2025
|Scooters Coffee
|100
|366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Boro Bowls
|100
|123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Tacos Charly Mobile Food
|100
|5258 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/25/2025
|Safari Inn
|100
|2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/25/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|100
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Olgas Cakes
|100
|594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboro
|100
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|RUCO Master Gardner Concessions
|100
|315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Smyrna High Bulldog Station
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Cinnaholic
|100
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
|100
|10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Jamica Vybz Mobile FSE
|100
|511 Glengarry Dr Nashville TN 37217
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Jamba Juice
|100
|3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Starbucks #8929
|100
|620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|100
|1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Subway
|100
|2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Drake's Restaurant Bar 2
|100
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Subway
|100
|4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Drake's Restaurant Bar 1
|100
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Happy Fast Food
|100
|575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Hungry Spot Mobile Food
|100
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile
|100
|2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!