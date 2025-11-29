Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 28, 2025

These are the health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Subway 100 1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Taqueria Albertos Mobile Food 100 462 Sand Hill Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/26/2025 Pink Sea Tattoo 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/26/2025 UGADI Indian Grill Bar 100 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Southern Spoon #2 MT#741 100 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2025 Scooters Coffee 100 366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Boro Bowls 100 123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Tacos Charly Mobile Food 100 5258 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Adorn Tattoo 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/25/2025 Safari Inn 100 2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/25/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc 100 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Olgas Cakes 100 594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Las Trojas Murfreesboro 100 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 RUCO Master Gardner Concessions 100 315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Smyrna High Bulldog Station 100 100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Cinnaholic 100 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE 100 10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Jamica Vybz Mobile FSE 100 511 Glengarry Dr Nashville TN 37217 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Jamba Juice 100 3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria 100 6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Starbucks #8929 100 620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Marco's Pizza 100 1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Subway 100 2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Drake's Restaurant Bar 2 100 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Subway 100 4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Drake's Restaurant Bar 1 100 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Happy Fast Food 100 575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Hungry Spot Mobile Food 100 1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile 100 2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214 Food Service Routine 11/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email