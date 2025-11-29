Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 28, 2025

These are the health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Subway1001407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Taqueria Albertos Mobile Food100462 Sand Hill Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/26/2025
Pink Sea Tattoo10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/26/2025
UGADI Indian Grill Bar1002306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Southern Spoon #2 MT#7411001303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2025
Scooters Coffee100366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Boro Bowls100123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Tacos Charly Mobile Food1005258 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Adorn Tattoo100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/25/2025
Safari Inn1002310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/25/2025
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine11/25/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc1007112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Olgas Cakes100594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Las Trojas Murfreesboro1003105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
RUCO Master Gardner Concessions100315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Smyrna High Bulldog Station100100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Cinnaholic1002615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE10010752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Jamica Vybz Mobile FSE100511 Glengarry Dr Nashville TN 37217Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Jamba Juice1003053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria1006543 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Starbucks #8929100620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Marco's Pizza1001314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Subway1002933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Drake's Restaurant Bar 21002614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Subway1004125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Zenful Art Tattoo100218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Drake's Restaurant Bar 11002614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Happy Fast Food100575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Hungry Spot Mobile Food1001600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile1002726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214Food Service Routine11/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

