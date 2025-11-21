Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025

These are the health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 Taqueria Fuente de Vida Mobile FSE 100 7031 Almaville Rd Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Domenico's Italian Deli 100 1602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2025 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2025 Las Trojas Murfreesboeo Aux 100 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service 100 703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Smiles Beauty Tattoo 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/17/2025 La Petite Academy Food Service 100 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 100 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Nubo Coffee Bar Mobile FSE 100 3619 Stormy Ln Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Salem Elementary School Food Svc 100 3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Tami's Delights Mobile FSE 100 1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/15/2025 Coffee Haus 100 2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 TownPlace Suites Hotel 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/14/2025 El Matador Mobile FSE 100 144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food 100 5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Cousins Main Lobster 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Regal Inn And Studios 100 2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/13/2025 Bar Louie 100 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 NUJO Mobile Cafe 100 3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering 100 119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

