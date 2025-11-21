Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025

Michael Carpenter
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
Taqueria Fuente de Vida Mobile FSE1007031 Almaville Rd Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes100811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Domenico's Italian Deli1001602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 11001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2025
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio1001630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2025
Las Trojas Murfreesboeo Aux1003105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service100703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Smiles Beauty Tattoo100800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/17/2025
La Petite Academy Food Service1001212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE100173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Nubo Coffee Bar Mobile FSE1003619 Stormy Ln Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Salem Elementary School Food Svc1003400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Tami's Delights Mobile FSE1001647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/15/2025
Coffee Haus1002108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
TownPlace Suites Hotel1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/14/2025
El Matador Mobile FSE100144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food1005555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Cousins Main Lobster1001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Regal Inn And Studios1002029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/13/2025
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/13/2025
Bar Louie1002615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
NUJO Mobile Cafe1003268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering100119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

