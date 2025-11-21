Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025

These are the health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|Taqueria Fuente de Vida Mobile FSE
|100
|7031 Almaville Rd Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|100
|1602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2025
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboeo Aux
|100
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service
|100
|703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/17/2025
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|100
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|100
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Nubo Coffee Bar Mobile FSE
|100
|3619 Stormy Ln Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Salem Elementary School Food Svc
|100
|3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Tami's Delights Mobile FSE
|100
|1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2025
|Coffee Haus
|100
|2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|El Matador Mobile FSE
|100
|144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Cousins Main Lobster
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Regal Inn And Studios
|100
|2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2025
|Bar Louie
|100
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|NUJO Mobile Cafe
|100
|3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
|100
|119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
