Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025

These are the health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2025 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2025 St. Mark's Preschool 100 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Toki House 100 5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering 100 117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Christiana Elementary School Food Service 100 4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/10/2025 Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria 100 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc 100 12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Zorba Cafe 100 1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/10/2025 Whitt's Bar-B-Q 100 198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE 100 885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile 100 273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est 100 310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Jamn Coffee Co Mobile 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concessions #3 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession # 4 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession # 7 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession #1 100 Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 Surcheros 100 2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/07/2025 Me Time Childcare FS 100 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool Food 100 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Relentless Tattoo Studio 100 201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/06/2025 Sandwich Factory 100 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2025 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc 100 200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 100 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

