Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025

These are the health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2025
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2025
|St. Mark's Preschool
|100
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Toki House
|100
|5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering
|100
|117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Christiana Elementary School Food Service
|100
|4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/10/2025
|Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc
|100
|12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Zorba Cafe
|100
|1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/10/2025
|Whitt's Bar-B-Q
|100
|198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE
|100
|885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile
|100
|273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
|100
|310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Jamn Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concessions #3
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession # 4
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession # 7
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession #1
|100
|Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|Surcheros
|100
|2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/07/2025
|Me Time Childcare FS
|100
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|100
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|100
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/06/2025
|Sandwich Factory
|100
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2025
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc
|100
|200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
