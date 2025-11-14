Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025

These are the health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2025
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2025
St. Mark's Preschool1001267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Toki House1005241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering100117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Christiana Elementary School Food Service1004701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine11/12/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/10/2025
Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria100200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc10012619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Zorba Cafe1001610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/10/2025
Whitt's Bar-B-Q100198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE100885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile100273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est100310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Jamn Coffee Co Mobile1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concessions #3100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession # 4100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession # 7100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession #1100Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
Surcheros1002222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
Smyrna High School Pool100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/07/2025
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/07/2025
Me Time Childcare FS1001638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Cadence Academy Preschool Food1002391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Relentless Tattoo Studio100201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/06/2025
Sandwich Factory100116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/06/2025
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc100200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE100919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

