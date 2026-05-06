Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

These are the health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment 100 2612 Weatherford St La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Camp 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Organized Campgrounds Routine 04/29/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Food Service 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/30/2026 Carl and Judy's FSE 100 1205 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/28/2026 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 100 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater. 100 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade #2 100 3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Maros Gyros 3 LLC DBA Greek Gyro 100 2658 New Salem Hwy A8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Minnie and Mary's Mobile Food Establishment 100 1228 Alex Walker Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Miss Polly's Food Establishment 100 218 Valley Court Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Murfreesboro Day School Food Service 100 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/28/2026 Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc 100 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Puckett's FMFU 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 05/02/2026 Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est 100 116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile 100 2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/02/2026 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux. 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Sips & Swirls FMFU 100 613 Drema Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Smart Touch Skin Solutions 100 567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/29/2026 Stewarts Creek Elem. School 100 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 05/01/2026 The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC. 100 567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/29/2026 The Gumbo Bros - Bar 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Jonah Ride Mobile 100 3444 Regency Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 The Journey Home FSE 100 1207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 The Rowley Swimming Pool 100 2600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Tru By Hilton Hotel 100 950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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