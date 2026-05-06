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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment1002612 Weatherford St La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Camp100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Organized Campgrounds Routine04/29/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/30/2026
Carl and Judy's FSE1001205 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/28/2026
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool1004107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/04/2026
Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.1001115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/28/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/05/2026
Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade #21003548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Maros Gyros 3 LLC DBA Greek Gyro1002658 New Salem Hwy A8 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Minnie and Mary's Mobile Food Establishment1001228 Alex Walker Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine04/30/2026
Miss Polly's Food Establishment100218 Valley Court Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/01/2026
Murfreesboro Day School Food Service1001760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/05/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/28/2026
Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc1001417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/01/2026
Puckett's FMFU100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up05/02/2026
Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est100116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/05/2026
Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile1002507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/02/2026
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.1002615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Sips & Swirls FMFU100613 Drema Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Smart Touch Skin Solutions100567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/29/2026
Stewarts Creek Elem. School100200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine05/01/2026
The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.100567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/29/2026
The Gumbo Bros - Bar1001306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Jonah Ride Mobile1003444 Regency Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/01/2026
The Journey Home FSE1001207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/01/2026
The Rowley Swimming Pool1002600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Tru By Hilton Hotel100950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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