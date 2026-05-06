Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

These are the health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2612 Weatherford St La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Camp
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|04/29/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/30/2026
|Carl and Judy's FSE
|100
|1205 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/28/2026
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|100
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
|100
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade #2
|100
|3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Maros Gyros 3 LLC DBA Greek Gyro
|100
|2658 New Salem Hwy A8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Minnie and Mary's Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1228 Alex Walker Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Miss Polly's Food Establishment
|100
|218 Valley Court Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
|100
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/28/2026
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc
|100
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Puckett's FMFU
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/02/2026
|Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est
|100
|116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile
|100
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/02/2026
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Sips & Swirls FMFU
|100
|613 Drema Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|100
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Stewarts Creek Elem. School
|100
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|05/01/2026
|The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.
|100
|567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|The Gumbo Bros - Bar
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Jonah Ride Mobile
|100
|3444 Regency Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|The Journey Home FSE
|100
|1207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|The Rowley Swimming Pool
|100
|2600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|100
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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