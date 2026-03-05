Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Overall Creek Elementary Food100429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Sandwich Factory100116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Oscars Taco Shop #121003138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Christiana Middle School1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37031School Buildings Routine03/03/2026
MTSU Just Love Coffee1001768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Mr. Brews Taphouse FSE100427 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar100701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Mr. Brews Taphouse Auxiliary Bar100427 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Baskin Robbin's1003415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Bento Sushi at MTSU1001860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine03/02/2026
Aunty K's Child Care Food100203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Wendys #6381001845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Spare Time Cafe10095 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Learning Zone Berkshire FE1001706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Whataburger1001835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Elan Smyrna Pool100200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/02/2026
Zaxby's1002678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
DoCo Mobile1001311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Panera Bread #1616100499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Nasharepas Mobile FSE1001407 Logan Fls Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine02/27/2026
Rainbow Childcare Enrichment Center FSE1005904 New Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Pollo Campero100361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Sleep Inn100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/27/2026
Pivot Mobile Food Establishment1001223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Mystic Panther Tattoo1002484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/26/2026
The Creative Learning Center Food Svc100506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MTSU Athletic Performance Center Catering/Buffett1001322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library1001611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rock Springs Elementary School1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine02/26/2026
Starbucks #297681001714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
McDonalds1002674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
CHE Taqueria White Mobile1001813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MTSU Athletic Performance Center Nutrition Bar1001322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MTSU Athletic Performance Center Auxiliary Bar1001322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
CHE Taqueria Yellow Mobile1001813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Smyrna Primary School Service100200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
David Youree School Food Service100250 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Tio Nacho Fried Cheese and Pizza LLC100222 Eusa Cantrell Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 21001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Dominos Pizza #15311003035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Blue Diamond Catering100414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.1005525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Waffle House #1218100794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
7 Brew La Vergne1005355 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar1001208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

