Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Overall Creek Elementary Food
|100
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Sandwich Factory
|100
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Oscars Taco Shop #12
|100
|3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Christiana Middle School
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37031
|School Buildings Routine
|03/03/2026
|MTSU Just Love Coffee
|100
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Mr. Brews Taphouse FSE
|100
|427 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|100
|701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Mr. Brews Taphouse Auxiliary Bar
|100
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Baskin Robbin's
|100
|3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Bento Sushi at MTSU
|100
|1860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|03/02/2026
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|100
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Wendys #638
|100
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Spare Time Cafe
|100
|95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Learning Zone Berkshire FE
|100
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Whataburger
|100
|1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Elan Smyrna Pool
|100
|200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/02/2026
|Zaxby's
|100
|2678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|DoCo Mobile
|100
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Panera Bread #1616
|100
|499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Nasharepas Mobile FSE
|100
|1407 Logan Fls Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/27/2026
|Rainbow Childcare Enrichment Center FSE
|100
|5904 New Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Pollo Campero
|100
|361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Sleep Inn
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Pivot Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Mystic Panther Tattoo
|100
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/26/2026
|The Creative Learning Center Food Svc
|100
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Athletic Performance Center Catering/Buffett
|100
|1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library
|100
|1611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rock Springs Elementary School
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|02/26/2026
|Starbucks #29768
|100
|1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|CHE Taqueria White Mobile
|100
|1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Athletic Performance Center Nutrition Bar
|100
|1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Athletic Performance Center Auxiliary Bar
|100
|1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|CHE Taqueria Yellow Mobile
|100
|1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|100
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|David Youree School Food Service
|100
|250 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Tio Nacho Fried Cheese and Pizza LLC
|100
|222 Eusa Cantrell Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Dominos Pizza #1531
|100
|3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Blue Diamond Catering
|100
|414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.
|100
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Waffle House #1218
|100
|794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|7 Brew La Vergne
|100
|5355 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar
|100
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!