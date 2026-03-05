Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Overall Creek Elementary Food 100 429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Sandwich Factory 100 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Oscars Taco Shop #12 100 3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Christiana Middle School 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37031 School Buildings Routine 03/03/2026 MTSU Just Love Coffee 100 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Mr. Brews Taphouse FSE 100 427 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar 100 701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Mr. Brews Taphouse Auxiliary Bar 100 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Baskin Robbin's 100 3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Bento Sushi at MTSU 100 1860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 03/02/2026 Aunty K's Child Care Food 100 203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Wendys #638 100 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Spare Time Cafe 100 95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Learning Zone Berkshire FE 100 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Whataburger 100 1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Elan Smyrna Pool 100 200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/02/2026 Zaxby's 100 2678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 DoCo Mobile 100 1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Panera Bread #1616 100 499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Nasharepas Mobile FSE 100 1407 Logan Fls Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/27/2026 Rainbow Childcare Enrichment Center FSE 100 5904 New Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Pollo Campero 100 361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Sleep Inn 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Pivot Mobile Food Establishment 100 1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Mystic Panther Tattoo 100 2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/26/2026 The Creative Learning Center Food Svc 100 506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MTSU Athletic Performance Center Catering/Buffett 100 1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library 100 1611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rock Springs Elementary School 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 02/26/2026 Starbucks #29768 100 1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 CHE Taqueria White Mobile 100 1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MTSU Athletic Performance Center Nutrition Bar 100 1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MTSU Athletic Performance Center Auxiliary Bar 100 1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 CHE Taqueria Yellow Mobile 100 1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc. 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Smyrna Primary School Service 100 200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 David Youree School Food Service 100 250 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Tio Nacho Fried Cheese and Pizza LLC 100 222 Eusa Cantrell Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Dominos Pizza #1531 100 3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Blue Diamond Catering 100 414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux. 100 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Waffle House #1218 100 794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 7 Brew La Vergne 100 5355 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar 100 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email