Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026

These are the health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date AMC Stones River 9 Bar 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Aunty K's Childcare FE 100 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/18/2026 Bojangles #984 100 1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Chuy's #6017 Lounge 100 801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Chuy's Restaurant 100 801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Dominos Pizza #6324 100 3940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Eagleville High School Store 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Eagleville School Food Service 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2 100 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K 100 3124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 03/25/2026 Franklin Road Christian School FE 100 3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2026 Gentry's Grill FSE 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Gyro Cafe Smyrna 100 291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Hank's Honkytonk 100 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar 100 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - FE 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/20/2026 Holloway High School 100 619 S. Highland Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 J & M Mobile 100 1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Jet's Pizza 100 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering 100 117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Just Love Coffee Fountains 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel 100 3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Montessori Weaver School FS 100 111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Murfreesboro Children's Academy FS 100 204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Otago Coffee 100 916 Golf Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Petit Pas Academy FSE 100 117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Primrose School of North Murfreesboro 100 2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Red Lobster 604 BAR 100 1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Red Rover Academy Food Service 100 15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Samurai's Cuisine Bar 100 451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Shawn's Rockin' Cheesecake & Lemonade Mobile FSE 100 2620 New Salem Hwy H 105 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1 100 325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 St. Mark's Preschool 100 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Starbucks Coffee #13773 100 2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Stewarts Creek Middle School 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 03/20/2026 Straight Edge Body Piercing 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/20/2026 The Fried Tater Cafe 2 Mobile FSE 100 2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2026 The Front Street Pub 100 104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 The Salvation Army Food Service 100 1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 TN Golf Station 100 1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Toot's # 2 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Toot's # 2 Bar 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Vui's Kitchen Murfreesboro LLC 100 4310 Veterans Pkwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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