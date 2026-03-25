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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
32
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
AMC Stones River 9 Bar1001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Aunty K's Childcare FE1004050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine03/18/2026
Bojangles #9841001590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Chuy's #6017 Lounge100801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Chuy's Restaurant100801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Dominos Pizza #63241003940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Eagleville High School Store100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Eagleville School Food Service100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 21001977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K1003124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine03/25/2026
Franklin Road Christian School FE1003124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2026
Gentry's Grill FSE10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Gyro Cafe Smyrna100291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Hank's Honkytonk1002341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar1002341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - FE1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/20/2026
Holloway High School100619 S. Highland Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/24/2026
J & M Mobile1001803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Jet's Pizza1002975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering100117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Just Love Coffee Fountains1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel1003315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Montessori Weaver School FS100111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Murfreesboro Children's Academy FS100204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Otago Coffee100916 Golf Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Petit Pas Academy FSE100117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Primrose School of North Murfreesboro1002308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Red Lobster 604 BAR1001745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Red Rover Academy Food Service10015480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Samurai's Cuisine Bar100451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Shawn's Rockin' Cheesecake & Lemonade Mobile FSE1002620 New Salem Hwy H 105 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/23/2026
St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1100325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/18/2026
St. Mark's Preschool1001267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Starbucks Coffee #137731002935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Stewarts Creek Middle School100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine03/20/2026
Straight Edge Body Piercing1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine03/20/2026
The Fried Tater Cafe 2 Mobile FSE1002516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2026
The Front Street Pub100104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/24/2026
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/18/2026
The Salvation Army Food Service1001137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/19/2026
TN Golf Station1001276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Toot's # 2100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Toot's # 2 Bar100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Vui's Kitchen Murfreesboro LLC1004310 Veterans Pkwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/24/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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