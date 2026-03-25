Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026

These are the health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|AMC Stones River 9 Bar
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|100
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/18/2026
|Bojangles #984
|100
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Chuy's #6017 Lounge
|100
|801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Chuy's Restaurant
|100
|801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Dominos Pizza #6324
|100
|3940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Eagleville High School Store
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Eagleville School Food Service
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|100
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K
|100
|3124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|03/25/2026
|Franklin Road Christian School FE
|100
|3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2026
|Gentry's Grill FSE
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Gyro Cafe Smyrna
|100
|291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - FE
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/20/2026
|Holloway High School
|100
|619 S. Highland Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|J & M Mobile
|100
|1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering
|100
|117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Just Love Coffee Fountains
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel
|100
|3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Montessori Weaver School FS
|100
|111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Murfreesboro Children's Academy FS
|100
|204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Otago Coffee
|100
|916 Golf Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Petit Pas Academy FSE
|100
|117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Primrose School of North Murfreesboro
|100
|2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Red Lobster 604 BAR
|100
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Red Rover Academy Food Service
|100
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Samurai's Cuisine Bar
|100
|451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Shawn's Rockin' Cheesecake & Lemonade Mobile FSE
|100
|2620 New Salem Hwy H 105 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1
|100
|325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|St. Mark's Preschool
|100
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Starbucks Coffee #13773
|100
|2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Stewarts Creek Middle School
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|03/20/2026
|Straight Edge Body Piercing
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/20/2026
|The Fried Tater Cafe 2 Mobile FSE
|100
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2026
|The Front Street Pub
|100
|104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|The Salvation Army Food Service
|100
|1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|TN Golf Station
|100
|1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Toot's # 2
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Toot's # 2 Bar
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Vui's Kitchen Murfreesboro LLC
|100
|4310 Veterans Pkwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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