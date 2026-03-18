Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio
|100
|760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/13/2026
|Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food
|100
|1450 Sam Davis Rd. Suite 145 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings #173
|100
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173
|100
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/11/2026
|Casa Tio's
|100
|4433 Veterans Pkwy Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Cason Lane Academy Food Service
|100
|1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Chili's #969 Lounge
|100
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Chili's Bar # 491
|100
|755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Churrasco Don Juan
|100
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant Aux.
|100
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|100
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2026
|Hot Dog Guy Cart 2
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Hot Dog Guy Cart
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Indian Hills Golf Club
|100
|405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
|100
|577 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|100
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|100
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|100
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Miller's Ale House Bar #1
|100
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Miller's Ale House Bar #2
|100
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine
|100
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Never Better Juice Bar
|100
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Olgas Cakes
|100
|594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|100
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Siegel High School Food Service
|100
|330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Simon Springs Community School
|100
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|03/17/2026
|Sloppi Tappi Cheessery Mobile FSE
|100
|4561 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Sonic #5
|100
|2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Spaghetti Monster Food Truck
|100
|1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service
|100
|140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|The Donut Palace
|100
|1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est
|100
|11903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2026
|The Goddard School Kitchen
|100
|1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Toot's South Bar
|100
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Toot's South
|100
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Varins Sweet Shop
|100
|315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
|100
|3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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