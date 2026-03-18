Wednesday, March 18, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
13
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio100760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine03/13/2026
Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food1001450 Sam Davis Rd. Suite 145 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Buffalo Wild Wings #173100430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173100430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine03/11/2026
Casa Tio's1004433 Veterans Pkwy Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Cason Lane Academy Food Service1001330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Chicken Salad Chick100372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Chili's #969 Lounge100610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Chili's Bar # 491100755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Churrasco Don Juan100599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant Aux.100820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc1007112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2026
Hot Dog Guy Cart 21005348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Hot Dog Guy Cart1005348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Indian Hills Golf Club100405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches100577 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2026
JourneyPure Regard Kitchen1005080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Macca Villa at Riverside1001218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency100219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Miller's Ale House Bar #11001714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Miller's Ale House Bar #21001714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine100306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Never Better Juice Bar100246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Olgas Cakes100594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE100173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Siegel High School Bookstore1003300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Siegel High School Food Service100330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/16/2026
Simon Springs Community School100220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine03/17/2026
Sloppi Tappi Cheessery Mobile FSE1004561 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Sonic #51002630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/16/2026
Spaghetti Monster Food Truck1001215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service100140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment1005179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
The Donut Palace1001623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est10011903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118Food Service Routine03/14/2026
The Goddard School Kitchen1001720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Toot's South Bar1002992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Toot's South1002992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2026
Varins Sweet Shop100315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Yayo's O.M.G Mobile1003614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×