Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio 100 760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/13/2026 Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food 100 1450 Sam Davis Rd. Suite 145 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings #173 100 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173 100 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/11/2026 Casa Tio's 100 4433 Veterans Pkwy Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Cason Lane Academy Food Service 100 1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Chicken Salad Chick 100 372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Chili's #969 Lounge 100 610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Chili's Bar # 491 100 755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Churrasco Don Juan 100 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant Aux. 100 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc 100 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2026 Hot Dog Guy Cart 2 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Hot Dog Guy Cart 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Indian Hills Golf Club 100 405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches 100 577 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 JourneyPure Regard Kitchen 100 5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Macca Villa at Riverside 100 1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency 100 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Miller's Ale House Bar #1 100 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Miller's Ale House Bar #2 100 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine 100 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Never Better Juice Bar 100 246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Olgas Cakes 100 594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 100 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Siegel High School Bookstore 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Siegel High School Food Service 100 330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Simon Springs Community School 100 220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 03/17/2026 Sloppi Tappi Cheessery Mobile FSE 100 4561 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Sonic #5 100 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Spaghetti Monster Food Truck 100 1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service 100 140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment 100 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 The Donut Palace 100 1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est 100 11903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118 Food Service Routine 03/14/2026 The Goddard School Kitchen 100 1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Toot's South Bar 100 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Toot's South 100 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Varins Sweet Shop 100 315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Yayo's O.M.G Mobile 100 3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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