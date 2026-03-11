Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Angelo's Picnic Pizza1001402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Black Box Ice Cream Shop10011473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Blaze Pizza1002314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Blue Hub Nutrition1001116 Old Lascassas Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Brew Velvet Coffee Cart1003433 Pepper Glade Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Cafe Mobile FSE1005040 Old Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Carmens Taqueria100206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Champys Bar1001310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Cheddars Casual Cafe1001829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Edible Arrangments1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
El Matador Mobile FSE100144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Erma Siegel School Food Service100135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
First Presbyterian Church F.S.100210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Five Daughters Bakery1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Just Love Coffee1001310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service100150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Lascassas Elementary School Food Service1006300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Lavergne Middle School100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine03/05/2026
Level III Downstairs Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Level III Main Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Level III Upstairs bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Little Legends Academy FSE100947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444100975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Mcdonald's #08119100775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Northfield Elementary Food Service100550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Nothing Bundt Cakes1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Olive Garden Bar #17521001710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Oscar's Taqueria Express1001741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Overall Creek Elementary Food100429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Panera #60301002105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Panera Bread #9851001970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine03/04/2026
R Kids R Small Wonders1002820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine03/06/2026
Rutherford Academy1002320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Subway #515841001536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Subway1001407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Sweet T's Mobile100416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Taco Bell #343531001414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Tailgate Brewery Auxiliary Bar100210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment1002516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/06/2026
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2026
Tropical Smoothie Cafe1001855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

