Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026

These are the health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Angelo's Picnic Pizza
|100
|1402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Black Box Ice Cream Shop
|100
|11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Blue Hub Nutrition
|100
|1116 Old Lascassas Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Brew Velvet Coffee Cart
|100
|3433 Pepper Glade Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Cafe Mobile FSE
|100
|5040 Old Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Carmens Taqueria
|100
|206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Champys Bar
|100
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|100
|1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Edible Arrangments
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|El Matador Mobile FSE
|100
|144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Erma Siegel School Food Service
|100
|135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|First Presbyterian Church F.S.
|100
|210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Five Daughters Bakery
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Just Love Coffee
|100
|1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service
|100
|150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Lascassas Elementary School Food Service
|100
|6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Lavergne Middle School
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|03/05/2026
|Level III Downstairs Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Level III Main Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Level III Upstairs bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Little Legends Academy FSE
|100
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444
|100
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Mcdonald's #08119
|100
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Northfield Elementary Food Service
|100
|550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Olive Garden Bar #1752
|100
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Oscar's Taqueria Express
|100
|1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Overall Creek Elementary Food
|100
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Panera #6030
|100
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Panera Bread #985
|100
|1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/04/2026
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|100
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/06/2026
|Rutherford Academy
|100
|2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Subway #51584
|100
|1536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Subway
|100
|1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Sweet T's Mobile
|100
|416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Taco Bell #34353
|100
|1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Tailgate Brewery Auxiliary Bar
|100
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2026
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
