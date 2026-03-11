Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026

These are the health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Angelo's Picnic Pizza 100 1402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Black Box Ice Cream Shop 100 11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Blaze Pizza 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Blue Hub Nutrition 100 1116 Old Lascassas Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Brew Velvet Coffee Cart 100 3433 Pepper Glade Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Cafe Mobile FSE 100 5040 Old Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Carmens Taqueria 100 206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Champys Bar 100 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Cheddars Casual Cafe 100 1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Edible Arrangments 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 El Matador Mobile FSE 100 144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Erma Siegel School Food Service 100 135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 First Presbyterian Church F.S. 100 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Five Daughters Bakery 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Just Love Coffee 100 1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service 100 150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Lascassas Elementary School Food Service 100 6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Lavergne Middle School 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 03/05/2026 Level III Downstairs Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Level III Main Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Level III Upstairs bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Little Legends Academy FSE 100 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444 100 975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Mcdonald's #08119 100 775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Northfield Elementary Food Service 100 550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Olive Garden Bar #1752 100 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Oscar's Taqueria Express 100 1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Overall Creek Elementary Food 100 429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Panera #6030 100 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Panera Bread #985 100 1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/04/2026 R Kids R Small Wonders 100 2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 03/06/2026 Rutherford Academy 100 2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Subway #51584 100 1536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Subway 100 1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Sweet T's Mobile 100 416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Taco Bell #34353 100 1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Tailgate Brewery Auxiliary Bar 100 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment 100 2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2026 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

