Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 9, 2026

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 101 Depot Pool 100 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/03/2026 Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Guaca Stop FMFU 100 3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/02/2026 Joanies 100 13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/08/2026 Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool 100 1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 100 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Porta Parti Mobile Bar 100 204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 06/05/2026 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/04/2026 Quality Inn Pool 100 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/04/2026 RUCO Master Gardner Concessions 100 315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/02/2026 Scottish Glen Pool 100 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 100 550 Crossway Ave Office Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Village at Elam Farms Pool 100 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Villager Condominiums Pool 100 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/08/2026 Vintage Gateway 100 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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