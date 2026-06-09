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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 9, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 9, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
32
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
101 Depot Pool100101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/03/2026
Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Guaca Stop FMFU1003224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/02/2026
Joanies10013 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/08/2026
Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool1001819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/05/2026
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool1004435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Porta Parti Mobile Bar100204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine06/05/2026
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool100210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/04/2026
Quality Inn Pool1002135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/04/2026
RUCO Master Gardner Concessions100315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/02/2026
Scottish Glen Pool1004244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Sleep Inn Pool100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
The Dempsey Apartments Pool100550 Crossway Ave Office Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Village at Elam Farms Pool1002945 Elam RD Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/05/2026
Villager Condominiums Pool1002850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/08/2026
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine06/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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