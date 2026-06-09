Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 9, 2026

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/03/2026
|Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Guaca Stop FMFU
|100
|3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/02/2026
|Joanies
|100
|13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/08/2026
|Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
|100
|1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|100
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Porta Parti Mobile Bar
|100
|204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|06/05/2026
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/04/2026
|Quality Inn Pool
|100
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/04/2026
|RUCO Master Gardner Concessions
|100
|315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/02/2026
|Scottish Glen Pool
|100
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|100
|550 Crossway Ave Office Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|100
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|100
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/08/2026
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/08/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!