Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 3, 2025

These are the health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Colony House Pool
|100
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Lewis Downs Pool
|100
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|100
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Windwood Amenity Center Pool
|100
|4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile
|100
|273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|100
|100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|The Rib Bone Mobile Food
|100
|103 Vine Ln Goodlettsville TN 37072
|Food Service - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|100
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|100
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|The Grove Pool
|100
|1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Sports Com Outdoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Malco Roxy
|100
|100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Greystone Amenity Pool
|100
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Stones River Country Club Pool
|100
|1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/27/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|100
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!