Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 3, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Colony House Pool1001510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Lewis Downs Pool100Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
1540 Place Apartment Pool1001540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Pool10093 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Windwood Amenity Center Pool1004322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile100273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool100100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine05/30/2025
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
The Rib Bone Mobile Food100103 Vine Ln Goodlettsville TN 37072Food Service - Routine05/29/2025
Carriage Park Condo Pool100789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/29/2025
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool100915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
The Grove Pool1001320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Sports Com Outdoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Malco Roxy100100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Georgetown Square Condominiums1001500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool100225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Greystone Amenity Pool1005000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Stones River Country Club Pool1001830 Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/27/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool 21001606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR