Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 3, 2025

These are the health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Colony House Pool 100 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Lewis Downs Pool 100 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 1540 Place Apartment Pool 100 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 100 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Windwood Amenity Center Pool 100 4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile 100 273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Parklight Townhome Pool 100 100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/30/2025 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 The Rib Bone Mobile Food 100 103 Vine Ln Goodlettsville TN 37072 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 Carriage Park Condo Pool 100 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 100 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 The Grove Pool 100 1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Sports Com Outdoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 100 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Malco Roxy 100 100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 100 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Greystone Amenity Pool 100 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Stones River Country Club Pool 100 1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/27/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 100 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email