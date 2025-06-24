Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 24, 2025

These are the health scores for June 17-24, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/24/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna100400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Starbucks #297681001714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Panther Creek Parc Pool1003625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.1007019 Zither Lane La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine06/21/2025
Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food1002110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/21/2025
Baskin Robbin's1003415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine06/20/2025
Almaville Apartment Homes100961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/20/2025
Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool10093 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Sweet E Treats and Creations Mobile Food Est100662 Marble Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine06/20/2025
Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est100621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine06/20/2025
MooKaos Kitchen Mobile10014531 Old Nashville Hwy Apt. #7306 Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine06/20/2025
101 Depot Pool100101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Days Inn100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Complaint06/18/2025
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Pool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Liberty Heights Pool100750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool100750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery1001720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine06/18/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
LC Murfreesboro Pool1002355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Village at Elam Farms Pool1002945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool100500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Dunkin Donuts1001639 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/17/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Papa John's1002650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

