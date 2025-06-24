Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 24, 2025

These are the health scores for June 17-24, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/24/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|100
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Starbucks #29768
|100
|1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|100
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.
|100
|7019 Zither Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/21/2025
|Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food
|100
|2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/21/2025
|Baskin Robbin's
|100
|3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|100
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/20/2025
|Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
|100
|93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Sweet E Treats and Creations Mobile Food Est
|100
|662 Marble Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est
|100
|621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|MooKaos Kitchen Mobile
|100
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Apt. #7306 Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Days Inn
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|06/18/2025
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Pool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Liberty Heights Pool
|100
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|100
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|100
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
|100
|500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|1639 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Papa John's
|100
|2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
