Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 17, 2025

These are the health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|100
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|100
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|100
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Dominos 6308
|100
|1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Baymont Inn and Suites Pool
|100
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool
|100
|350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/13/2025
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/13/2025
|The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est
|100
|3408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|J & M Mobile
|100
|1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS
|100
|1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|GumyGrill LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|475 Swanholme Dr Apt J 103 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Taste of Thai
|100
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Puckett's Farmer's Market
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Mystic Panther Tattoo
|100
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/12/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|City Edge Flats Pool
|100
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Comfort Suites Pool
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Towneplace Suites Pool
|100
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Vineyards Pool
|100
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Westbury Farms Pool
|100
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Wawa Expresso Mobile Food
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est
|100
|3004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Legends Group TN LLC
|100
|1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|100
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|100
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Belden Reserve Pool
|100
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|100
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|100
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Jamn Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Elan Smyrna Pool
|100
|200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool
|100
|1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool
|100
|101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
|100
|375 Heath Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|100
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
