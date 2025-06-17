Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 17, 2025

These are the health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool1002315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2025
The Dempsey Apartments Pool100550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
Summerlake Apt. Pool100207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2025
Dominos 63081001515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up06/16/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Baymont Inn and Suites Pool1002230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool100350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/13/2025
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/13/2025
The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est1003408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/13/2025
J & M Mobile1001803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/13/2025
Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS1001903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/13/2025
GumyGrill LLC Mobile FSE100475 Swanholme Dr Apt J 103 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Taste of Thai1001841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Puckett's Farmer's Market100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Mystic Panther Tattoo1002484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine06/12/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
City Edge Flats Pool1002435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Comfort Suites Pool100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Towneplace Suites Pool100990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Vineyards Pool100Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Westbury Farms Pool1002620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Wawa Expresso Mobile Food100350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est1003004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Legends Group TN LLC1001918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/11/2025
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II100282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
The Dutton Apartments Pool1001345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Belden Reserve Pool100475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Kingwood Apartments Pool100118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool100281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Jamn Coffee Co Mobile1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1005349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Elan Smyrna Pool100200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool1001 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool100101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Poplar Grove Townhome Pool100375 Heath Pl Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2025
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool100635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

