Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 17, 2025

These are the health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 100 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2025 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 100 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 Summerlake Apt. Pool 100 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Dominos 6308 100 1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 100 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Baymont Inn and Suites Pool 100 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool 100 350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/13/2025 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/13/2025 The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est 100 3408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 J & M Mobile 100 1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS 100 1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 GumyGrill LLC Mobile FSE 100 475 Swanholme Dr Apt J 103 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Taste of Thai 100 1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Puckett's Farmer's Market 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Mystic Panther Tattoo 100 2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/12/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 City Edge Flats Pool 100 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Comfort Suites Pool 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Towneplace Suites Pool 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Vineyards Pool 100 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Westbury Farms Pool 100 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Wawa Expresso Mobile Food 100 350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est 100 3004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Legends Group TN LLC 100 1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 100 282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 The Dutton Apartments Pool 100 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Belden Reserve Pool 100 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Kingwood Apartments Pool 100 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 100 281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Jamn Coffee Co Mobile 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Elan Smyrna Pool 100 200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool 100 1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool 100 101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Poplar Grove Townhome Pool 100 375 Heath Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 100 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

