Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 10, 2025

These are the health scores for June 3-10, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Gyro Cafe Smyrna
|100
|291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Nottingham Apt Pool
|100
|1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Trash Dogs Mobile Cart
|100
|1113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Cobalt Row Pool
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Summer Creek Pool
|100
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|100
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|100
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|3250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|100
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Big Back BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|113 Hutchinson Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|100
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Edible Arrangments
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile
|100
|1927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Bloomsbury Farm LLC
|100
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Camp YI Food Service
|100
|599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Camp YI
|100
|599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Charleston Hall Pool
|100
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|100
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Weston Park Main Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|100
|1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Quality Inn Pool
|100
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Select Inn Pool
|100
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|The Cove at Center Point
|100
|910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|100
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Village Crest Apartment Pool
|100
|800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Crossings at Greenland Pool
|100
|920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/03/2025
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/03/2025
|Sterling at Stonecrest Pool
|100
|400 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/03/2025
|Insomnia Cookies
|100
|225 N Rutherford Blvd Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|100
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|100
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|The Grove Pool
|100
|1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Eats Sweets and Treats Mobile
|100
|1410 Pagosa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Playa Bowls
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd Suite B4 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Angelo's Picnic Pizza
|100
|1402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/03/2025
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|100
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!