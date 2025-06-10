Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 10, 2025

perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for June 3-10, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Gyro Cafe Smyrna100291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine06/09/2025
Nottingham Apt Pool1001311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Weston Park Adult Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Trash Dogs Mobile Cart1001113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine06/09/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine06/09/2025
Cobalt Row Hot Tub1001955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Cobalt Row Pool1001955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Summer Creek Pool1002001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool1002130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
McFarlin Pointe Pool1001365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Dunkin Donuts1003250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine06/09/2025
Chelsea Place III Pool100805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #2100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Big Back BBQ Mobile FSE100113 Hutchinson Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Carrington Park Apt. Pool1002778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Edible Arrangments1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile1001927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine06/05/2025
Bloomsbury Farm LLC1009398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Camp YI Food Service100599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Camp YI100599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Charleston Hall Pool100351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool100915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #1100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Weston Park Kiddie Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Weston Park Main Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool1001 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Sleep Inn Pool100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Quality Inn Pool1002135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Select Inn Pool1002424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
The Cove at Center Point100910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Woodmont Hoa Pool1005023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Village Crest Apartment Pool100800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Crossings at Greenland Pool100920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/03/2025
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool100285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/03/2025
Sterling at Stonecrest Pool100400 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/03/2025
Insomnia Cookies100225 N Rutherford Blvd Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine06/03/2025
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool1002196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Village Of Prestwick Pool1002220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
The Grove Pool1001320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Eats Sweets and Treats Mobile1001410 Pagosa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine06/03/2025
Playa Bowls1005619 Franklin Rd Suite B4 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine06/03/2025
Angelo's Picnic Pizza1001402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up06/03/2025
Tuscany HOA Pool1003506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

