Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 10, 2025

These are the health scores for June 3-10, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Gyro Cafe Smyrna 100 291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 06/09/2025 Nottingham Apt Pool 100 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Weston Park Adult Pool 100 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Trash Dogs Mobile Cart 100 1113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 06/09/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 06/09/2025 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 100 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Cobalt Row Pool 100 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Summer Creek Pool 100 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 100 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 McFarlin Pointe Pool 100 1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 3250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 06/09/2025 Chelsea Place III Pool 100 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Big Back BBQ Mobile FSE 100 113 Hutchinson Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 100 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Edible Arrangments 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile 100 1927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 06/05/2025 Bloomsbury Farm LLC 100 9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Camp YI Food Service 100 599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Camp YI 100 599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Charleston Hall Pool 100 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 100 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 100 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Weston Park Main Pool 100 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 100 1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Quality Inn Pool 100 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Select Inn Pool 100 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 The Cove at Center Point 100 910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Woodmont Hoa Pool 100 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Village Crest Apartment Pool 100 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Crossings at Greenland Pool 100 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/03/2025 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 100 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/03/2025 Sterling at Stonecrest Pool 100 400 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/03/2025 Insomnia Cookies 100 225 N Rutherford Blvd Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 06/03/2025 Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool 100 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 The Grove Pool 100 1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Eats Sweets and Treats Mobile 100 1410 Pagosa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 06/03/2025 Playa Bowls 100 5619 Franklin Rd Suite B4 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 06/03/2025 Angelo's Picnic Pizza 100 1402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/03/2025 Tuscany HOA Pool 100 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

