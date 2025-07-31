Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 31, 2025

These are the health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Brownstone Apartments Pool
|100
|1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|07/30/2025
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|100
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|07/30/2025
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/30/2025
|Penn Station
|100
|440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/30/2025
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/30/2025
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/30/2025
|Penn Station
|100
|440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/30/2025
|The Tasty Table Smyrna
|100
|833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/29/2025
|Burger King #1146
|100
|833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/29/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|100
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/29/2025
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|07/29/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|100
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|07/29/2025
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|07/29/2025
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|100
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|07/29/2025
|Tijuana Flats Aux.
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/29/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|07/28/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|100
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE
|100
|185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Taco Bell #20209
|100
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Starbucks 20178
|100
|2711 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Starbucks Coffee
|100
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro
|100
|125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|MTCS Early Learning Center
|100
|100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings
|07/28/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|07/28/2025
|Guarolandia Street Food Mobile
|100
|909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|MTCS Early Learning Center
|100
|100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings
|07/28/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|07/28/2025
|Guarolandia Street Food Mobile
|100
|909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/28/2025
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/25/2025
|Select Inn Pool
|100
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|07/25/2025
|Spare Time Cafe
|100
|95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/25/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/25/2025
|Good Shepherd's Home
|100
|203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|07/25/2025
|Weenie Wagon Cart FSE
|100
|509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/25/2025
|Weenie Wagon Cart FSE
|100
|509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/25/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Mcdonald's #08119
|100
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Avid Hotel
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|07/24/2025
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2
|100
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|07/24/2025
|Wendys #638
|100
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|07/24/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna
|100
|547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|07/24/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|07/24/2025
|Outback Steakhouse #4320
|100
|1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Avid Hotel Food
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|07/24/2025
|Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table
|100
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/24/2025
|Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food
|100
|5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|07/23/2025
|McDonald's
|100
|352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|07/23/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|07/23/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Porta Parti Mobile Bar
|100
|204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer
|100
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Go USA Fun Park
|100
|2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/23/2025
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|07/23/2025
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|07/23/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Mike's Place
|100
|101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Arby's #7472
|100
|121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Bonefish Grill
|100
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|100
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Guate Foods Mobile Food
|100
|700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service
|100
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Guate Foods Mobile Food
|100
|700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service
|100
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257
|100
|620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|100
|2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|100
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Taqueria Sope Express Mobile
|100
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|07/22/2025
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|07/21/2025
|Luca's Pizzeria
|100
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/21/2025
|Bonchon
|100
|578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|07/21/2025
|Primordial Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios
|07/21/2025
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/21/2025
|Copperfield Pool
|100
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|07/21/2025
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|07/21/2025
|Copperfield Pool
|100
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|07/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!