Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 31, 2025

These are the health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Brownstone Apartments Pool 100 1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 07/30/2025 Mainstay Suites Hotel 100 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 07/30/2025 Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/30/2025 Penn Station 100 440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/30/2025 Pizza Hut 100 2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/30/2025 Liberty Station Kitchen 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/30/2025 Penn Station 100 440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/30/2025 The Tasty Table Smyrna 100 833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/29/2025 Burger King #1146 100 833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/29/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 100 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/29/2025 Amberton Community Pool 100 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 07/29/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 100 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 07/29/2025 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 07/29/2025 Annandale Apartments Pool 100 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 07/29/2025 Tijuana Flats Aux. 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/29/2025 Zaxby's 100 1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/28/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 07/28/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 100 149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/28/2025 Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE 100 185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/28/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 07/28/2025 Taco Bell #20209 100 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 07/28/2025 Starbucks 20178 100 2711 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/28/2025 Starbucks Coffee 100 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/28/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/28/2025 Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro 100 125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/28/2025 MTCS Early Learning Center 100 100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings 07/28/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 07/28/2025 Guarolandia Street Food Mobile 100 909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/28/2025 Panda Express 100 2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/28/2025 MTCS Early Learning Center 100 100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings 07/28/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 07/28/2025 Guarolandia Street Food Mobile 100 909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/28/2025 Panda Express 100 2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/28/2025 Chick-fil-A 100 2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/25/2025 Select Inn Pool 100 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 07/25/2025 Spare Time Cafe 100 95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/25/2025 McDonalds 100 2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/25/2025 Good Shepherd's Home 100 203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 07/25/2025 Weenie Wagon Cart FSE 100 509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/25/2025 Weenie Wagon Cart FSE 100 509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/25/2025 Whataburger 100 1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/24/2025 Mcdonald's #08119 100 775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/24/2025 Avid Hotel 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels 07/24/2025 Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2 100 4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/24/2025 McDonalds 100 5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/24/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 07/24/2025 Wendys #638 100 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/24/2025 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 07/24/2025 Taco Bell 100 5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/24/2025 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 07/24/2025 Taco Bell 100 5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/24/2025 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 07/24/2025 The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna 100 547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/24/2025 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 07/24/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 07/24/2025 Outback Steakhouse #4320 100 1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/24/2025 Avid Hotel Food 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/24/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 07/24/2025 Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table 100 1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/24/2025 Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food 100 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/23/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 07/23/2025 McDonald's 100 352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/23/2025 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 07/23/2025 Whataburger 100 360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/23/2025 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 07/23/2025 Whataburger 100 360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/23/2025 Porta Parti Mobile Bar 100 204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 07/23/2025 Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer 100 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/23/2025 Go USA Fun Park 100 2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/23/2025 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 07/23/2025 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 07/23/2025 Panda Express 100 510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/22/2025 Mike's Place 100 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/22/2025 Arby's #7472 100 121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/22/2025 Bonefish Grill 100 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/22/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911 100 380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/22/2025 Guate Foods Mobile Food 100 700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/22/2025 Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service 100 200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/22/2025 Guate Foods Mobile Food 100 700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/22/2025 Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service 100 200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/22/2025 Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257 100 620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/22/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken 100 2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 07/22/2025 The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food 100 253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/22/2025 Taqueria Sope Express Mobile 100 5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 07/22/2025 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 07/21/2025 Luca's Pizzeria 100 2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/21/2025 Bonchon 100 578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 07/21/2025 Primordial Ink Body Piercing Studio 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios 07/21/2025 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/21/2025 Copperfield Pool 100 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 07/21/2025 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 07/21/2025 Copperfield Pool 100 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 07/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

