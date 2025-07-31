Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 31, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
27
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Brownstone Apartments Pool1001455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools07/30/2025
Mainstay Suites Hotel100130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels07/30/2025
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/30/2025
Penn Station100440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/30/2025
Pizza Hut1002575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/30/2025
Liberty Station Kitchen100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/30/2025
Penn Station100440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/30/2025
The Tasty Table Smyrna100833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/29/2025
Burger King #1146100833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/29/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill100450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/29/2025
Amberton Community Pool100829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167Swimming Pools07/29/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna100400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools07/29/2025
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios07/29/2025
Annandale Apartments Pool1001307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools07/29/2025
Tijuana Flats Aux.1001306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/29/2025
Zaxby's1001221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/28/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels07/28/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi100149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/28/2025
Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE100185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/28/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar1002424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service07/28/2025
Taco Bell #202091002482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service07/28/2025
Starbucks 201781002711 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/28/2025
Starbucks Coffee1001144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/28/2025
Dunkin Donuts100561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/28/2025
Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro100125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/28/2025
MTCS Early Learning Center100100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings07/28/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools07/28/2025
Guarolandia Street Food Mobile100909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/28/2025
Panda Express1002122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/28/2025
MTCS Early Learning Center100100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings07/28/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools07/28/2025
Guarolandia Street Food Mobile100909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/28/2025
Panda Express1002122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/28/2025
Chick-fil-A1002116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/25/2025
Select Inn Pool1002424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools07/25/2025
Spare Time Cafe10095 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/25/2025
McDonalds1002874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/25/2025
Good Shepherd's Home100203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service07/25/2025
Weenie Wagon Cart FSE100509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/25/2025
Weenie Wagon Cart FSE100509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/25/2025
Whataburger1001835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/24/2025
Mcdonald's #08119100775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/24/2025
Avid Hotel100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels07/24/2025
Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 21004180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/24/2025
McDonalds1005205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/24/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #2100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools07/24/2025
Wendys #6381001845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/24/2025
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios07/24/2025
Taco Bell1005257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/24/2025
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service07/24/2025
Taco Bell1005257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/24/2025
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service07/24/2025
The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna100547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/24/2025
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios07/24/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #1100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools07/24/2025
Outback Steakhouse #43201001968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/24/2025
Avid Hotel Food100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/24/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools07/24/2025
Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table1001801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/24/2025
Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food1005179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/23/2025
Holiday Inn Pool1001453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools07/23/2025
McDonald's100352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/23/2025
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools07/23/2025
Whataburger100360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/23/2025
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools07/23/2025
Whataburger100360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/23/2025
Porta Parti Mobile Bar100204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060Food Service07/23/2025
Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer1008038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/23/2025
Go USA Fun Park1002270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/23/2025
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios07/23/2025
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios07/23/2025
Panda Express100510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/22/2025
Mike's Place100101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/22/2025
Arby's #7472100121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/22/2025
Bonefish Grill100505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/22/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911100380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/22/2025
Guate Foods Mobile Food100700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/22/2025
Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service100200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/22/2025
Guate Foods Mobile Food100700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/22/2025
Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service100200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/22/2025
Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257100620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/22/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken1002205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service07/22/2025
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food100253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/22/2025
Taqueria Sope Express Mobile1005499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service07/22/2025
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools07/21/2025
Luca's Pizzeria1002658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/21/2025
Bonchon100578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167Food Service07/21/2025
Primordial Ink Body Piercing Studio100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios07/21/2025
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/21/2025
Copperfield Pool100670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools07/21/2025
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service07/21/2025
Copperfield Pool100670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools07/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR