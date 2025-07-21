Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 21, 2025

These are the health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Simply Pure Sweets100128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Brows by Lynn1002106 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Hip Hops Top Chef100479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 SMYRNA, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Grilled Mcbo Llc.100630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Sweet T's Mobile100416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Jack Brown's100113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/18/2025
The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food1001712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
French Dips and Subs1001706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Camino Real Aux. #131002450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Nekter Juice bar1001306 Westlawn Blvd B4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Macca Villa at Riverside1001218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Saratoga Park Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool1001 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Springfield Apt Pool1003726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Whataburger Restaurant1001924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Village Of Prestwick Pool1002220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Adorn Tattoo1001948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio100405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Zaxby's100905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Passion and Purpose Home Bakery1001118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Gentry's Grill FSE10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Junior's BBQ Mobile1001951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine07/16/2025
The Cannon Apartments Pool100203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Gentry's Grill Bar10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Tacopupusa Mobile FSE100336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville, TN 37211Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Toot's # 2100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Taco Bell1001634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile100134 Lookout Drive, La Vergne, TN, USA La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool100630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/15/2025
Stars and Strikes Kitchen100333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/15/2025
The Banks at West Fork1001405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/15/2025
Glorious Wonders1001700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Sonic Drive In #31001918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
El Gallito Express Mobile Unit1009008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Mcdonald's #213771001855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Koji Express North1003230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Never Better Juice Bar100246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
McDonalds1003371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Gyro Club100900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Taco Bell #283621003378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Slim Chickens1003261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food1001933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3100799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Domino's Pizza 5493100118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Taco Bell #344401001895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
X-Golf Murfreesboro1001720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Domino's #54971005094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est100218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio100803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/11/2025
Dq Grill & Chill1002910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool1003920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025
Villages Of Berkshire Pool1005006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025
Colonial Estates Pool100601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

