Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 21, 2025

These are the health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Simply Pure Sweets
|100
|128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Brows by Lynn
|100
|2106 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Hip Hops Top Chef
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 SMYRNA, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Grilled Mcbo Llc.
|100
|630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Sweet T's Mobile
|100
|416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Jack Brown's
|100
|113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food
|100
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|French Dips and Subs
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Camino Real Aux. #13
|100
|2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Nekter Juice bar
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|100
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Saratoga Park Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|100
|1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Springfield Apt Pool
|100
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Whataburger Restaurant
|100
|1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|100
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Passion and Purpose Home Bakery
|100
|1118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Gentry's Grill FSE
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Junior's BBQ Mobile
|100
|1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/16/2025
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|100
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Gentry's Grill Bar
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Tacopupusa Mobile FSE
|100
|336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville, TN 37211
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Toot's # 2
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile
|100
|134 Lookout Drive, La Vergne, TN, USA La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|100
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Stars and Strikes Kitchen
|100
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|The Banks at West Fork
|100
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Glorious Wonders
|100
|1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Sonic Drive In #3
|100
|1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|El Gallito Express Mobile Unit
|100
|9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Mcdonald's #21377
|100
|1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Koji Express North
|100
|3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Never Better Juice Bar
|100
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Gyro Club
|100
|900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Taco Bell #28362
|100
|3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Slim Chickens
|100
|3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food
|100
|1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3
|100
|799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Domino's Pizza 5493
|100
|118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Taco Bell #34440
|100
|1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|X-Golf Murfreesboro
|100
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Domino's #5497
|100
|5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|100
|218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/11/2025
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|100
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
