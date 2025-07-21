Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 21, 2025

These are the health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Simply Pure Sweets 100 128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Brows by Lynn 100 2106 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Hip Hops Top Chef 100 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 SMYRNA, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Grilled Mcbo Llc. 100 630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Sweet T's Mobile 100 416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Jack Brown's 100 113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food 100 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Red Nimbus Tattoo 100 105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 French Dips and Subs 100 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Camino Real Aux. #13 100 2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Nekter Juice bar 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd B4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Macca Villa at Riverside 100 1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Saratoga Park Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 100 1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Springfield Apt Pool 100 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Whataburger Restaurant 100 1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Adorn Tattoo 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Zaxby's 100 905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Passion and Purpose Home Bakery 100 1118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Gentry's Grill FSE 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Junior's BBQ Mobile 100 1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/16/2025 The Cannon Apartments Pool 100 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Gentry's Grill Bar 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Tacopupusa Mobile FSE 100 336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville, TN 37211 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Toot's # 2 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Taco Bell 100 1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile 100 134 Lookout Drive, La Vergne, TN, USA La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 100 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Stars and Strikes Kitchen 100 333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 The Banks at West Fork 100 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Glorious Wonders 100 1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Sonic Drive In #3 100 1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 El Gallito Express Mobile Unit 100 9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Mcdonald's #21377 100 1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Koji Express North 100 3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Never Better Juice Bar 100 246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 McDonalds 100 3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Gyro Club 100 900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Taco Bell #28362 100 3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Slim Chickens 100 3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food 100 1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3 100 799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Domino's Pizza 5493 100 118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Taco Bell #34440 100 1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 X-Golf Murfreesboro 100 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Domino's #5497 100 5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est 100 218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/11/2025 Dq Grill & Chill 100 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 100 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 100 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Colonial Estates Pool 100 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

