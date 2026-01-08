Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores for January 7, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date McDonalds 100 1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/06/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/06/2026 Salem Academy Food 100 3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/06/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Food Service 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser 100 1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Comfort Suites Hotel 100 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/06/2026 Blackman Middle School 100 3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 01/06/2026 Papa Johns Pizza #463 100 1741 S. Rutherford Blvd. UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar 100 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food 100 253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 100 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar 100 149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 McDonalds 100 1706 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Captain D's 100 3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Koji South 100 3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Taco Bell #22988 100 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Kitchen way 100 225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Dq Grill & Chill 100 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

