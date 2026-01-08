Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 7, 2026

Michael Carpenter
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for January 7, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
McDonalds1001716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/06/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/06/2026
Salem Academy Food1003455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/06/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Food Service100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser1001239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Comfort Suites Hotel100226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/06/2026
Blackman Middle School1003945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine01/06/2026
Papa Johns Pizza #4631001741 S. Rutherford Blvd. UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar100544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/06/2026
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food100253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins1001041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar100149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/05/2026
McDonalds1001706 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Captain D's1003114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Koji South1003114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Taco Bell #229881002967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Kitchen way100225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Dq Grill & Chill1002910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

