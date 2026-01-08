Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores for January 7, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|McDonalds
|100
|1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/06/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/06/2026
|Salem Academy Food
|100
|3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/06/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Food Service
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser
|100
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Comfort Suites Hotel
|100
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/06/2026
|Blackman Middle School
|100
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|01/06/2026
|Papa Johns Pizza #463
|100
|1741 S. Rutherford Blvd. UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar
|100
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|100
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
|100
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|100
|149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|1706 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Captain D's
|100
|3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Koji South
|100
|3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Taco Bell #22988
|100
|2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Kitchen way
|100
|225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
