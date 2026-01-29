Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date A Couple Coffees Mobile FSE 100 2921 Old Franklin Rd Apt. 604 Antioch TN 37013 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Adorn Tattoo 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Blackman Middle School FE 100 3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Bojangles # 988 100 2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Chicha's Latin Food Mobile FSE 100 200 Ridley Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Domino's Pizza 5493 100 118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Double Tree Hotel 100 1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/22/2026 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 01/22/2026 Dunkin Donuts 100 833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers 100 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Good Shepherd's Home 100 203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/23/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro FE 100 5117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 La Media Naranja LLC #2 Mobile FSE 100 7826 Santos Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Lavergne High School 100 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 01/22/2026 Lavergne High School Food Service 100 250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 LCafe 100 250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Liberty Station Kitchen 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2026 Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Los Inks Tattoo Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/23/2026 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Plainview Elementary School 100 5084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026 Popeyes 11076 100 724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2026 Premiere 6 Movie Theater 100 810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2026 Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE 100 554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Rock Haven Lodge 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Organized Campgrounds Routine 01/21/2026 Salon Revelations 100 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/21/2026 Smiles Beauty Tattoo 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/22/2026 Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio 100 833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/21/2026 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/23/2026 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Wendy's 100 3341 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/21/2026 Widlflower Academy FSE 100 201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/23/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email