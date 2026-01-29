Wednesday, January 28, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 28, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 28, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
349
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
A Couple Coffees Mobile FSE1002921 Old Franklin Rd Apt. 604 Antioch TN 37013Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Adorn Tattoo100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Blackman Middle School FE1003945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Bojangles # 9881002895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Chicha's Latin Food Mobile FSE100200 Ridley Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Domino's Pizza 5493100118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Double Tree Hotel1001850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/22/2026
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/22/2026
Dunkin Donuts100833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers100590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Good Shepherd's Home100203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/23/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro FE1005117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/21/2026
La Media Naranja LLC #2 Mobile FSE1007826 Santos Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Lavergne High School100250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine01/22/2026
Lavergne High School Food Service100250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2026
LCafe100250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Liberty Station Kitchen100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2026
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Los Inks Tattoo Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/23/2026
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Plainview Elementary School1005084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine01/23/2026
Popeyes 11076100724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2026
Premiere 6 Movie Theater100810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2026
Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE100554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Rock Haven Lodge100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Organized Campgrounds Routine01/21/2026
Salon Revelations100420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine01/21/2026
Smiles Beauty Tattoo100800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/22/2026
Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio100833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/21/2026
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/23/2026
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc100517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Wendy's1003341 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/21/2026
Widlflower Academy FSE100201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/23/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×