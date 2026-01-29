Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|A Couple Coffees Mobile FSE
|100
|2921 Old Franklin Rd Apt. 604 Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Blackman Middle School FE
|100
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Bojangles # 988
|100
|2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Chicha's Latin Food Mobile FSE
|100
|200 Ridley Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Domino's Pizza 5493
|100
|118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Double Tree Hotel
|100
|1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/22/2026
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/22/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers
|100
|590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Good Shepherd's Home
|100
|203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/23/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service
|100
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro FE
|100
|5117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|La Media Naranja LLC #2 Mobile FSE
|100
|7826 Santos Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Lavergne High School
|100
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|01/22/2026
|Lavergne High School Food Service
|100
|250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|LCafe
|100
|250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2026
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Los Inks Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/23/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Plainview Elementary School
|100
|5084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
|Popeyes 11076
|100
|724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2026
|Premiere 6 Movie Theater
|100
|810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2026
|Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE
|100
|554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Rock Haven Lodge
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|01/21/2026
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/21/2026
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/22/2026
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/21/2026
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/23/2026
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Wendy's
|100
|3341 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2026
|Widlflower Academy FSE
|100
|201 Peebles Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
