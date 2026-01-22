Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date John Coleman 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/20/2026 John Coleman Annex 100 100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/20/2026 Far East 100 1529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar 100 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/20/2026 Barnyard Kids Too Food Service 100 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Simply Pure Sweets 100 128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar 100 101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Dominos 5401 100 235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 John Coleman Elementary School Food 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc 100 12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/16/2026 Smyrna West Alternative School 100 12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/16/2026 Chrome Halo Body Piercing 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Pure Heart Body Piercing Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Go USA Fun Park 100 2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/16/2026 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Culver's 100 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 McDonalds 100 3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Illest Inkd Tattoo Studio 100 164 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est 100 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 OFLOW 100 115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Big Blue Marble Academy FE 100 5206 Jack Byrnes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Jamba Juice 100 434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 McDonalds 100 5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Rock N Roll Sushi Bar 100 570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Central Magnet School 100 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/15/2026 McAlisters Deli 100 1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Aristocratic Ink Tattoo 100 117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/15/2026 Rock N Roll Sushi 100 570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Central Magnet School Food Service 100 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio 100 218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/14/2026 Daniel Mckee School 100 2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Nutrition 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Spear Gear Annex 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale High School 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale High Annex Food Service 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Precious Cargo Learning Center Child Care Food 100 1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale School Food Service 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc 100 354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Culinary Arts and Cafe 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Taco Bell #34424 100 305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Zaxby's 100 1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Spear Gear 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 McDonalds 100 2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email