Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
John Coleman1001098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine01/20/2026
John Coleman Annex100100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine01/20/2026
Far East1001529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/20/2026
Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar1005179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Mood Studios Tattoo Studio1001825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/20/2026
Barnyard Kids Too Food Service100162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Simply Pure Sweets100128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar100101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Dominos 5401100235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/20/2026
John Coleman Elementary School Food1001098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc10012619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/16/2026
Smyrna West Alternative School10012619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine01/16/2026
Chrome Halo Body Piercing100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine01/16/2026
Pure Heart Body Piercing Studio1001630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios Routine01/16/2026
Go USA Fun Park1002270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio1001630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro100157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/16/2026
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio100803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Culver's1002411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/16/2026
McDonalds1003371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Illest Inkd Tattoo Studio100164 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio1001741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est1001920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/16/2026
OFLOW100115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Big Blue Marble Academy FE1005206 Jack Byrnes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Jamba Juice100434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/15/2026
McDonalds1005205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Rock N Roll Sushi Bar100570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Central Magnet School100701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/15/2026
McAlisters Deli1001624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Aristocratic Ink Tattoo100117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/15/2026
Rock N Roll Sushi100570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/15/2026
Central Magnet School Food Service100701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio100218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios Routine01/14/2026
Daniel Mckee School1002623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale HS Nutrition100802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale HS Spear Gear Annex100802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale High School100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale High Annex Food Service100802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Precious Cargo Learning Center Child Care Food1001933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale School Food Service100802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc100354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Zenful Art Tattoo100218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale HS Culinary Arts and Cafe100802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Taco Bell #34424100305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Zaxby's1001221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Riverdale HS Spear Gear100802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026
McDonalds1002874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

