Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|John Coleman
|100
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|01/20/2026
|John Coleman Annex
|100
|100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|01/20/2026
|Far East
|100
|1529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/20/2026
|Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar
|100
|5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|100
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/20/2026
|Barnyard Kids Too Food Service
|100
|162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Simply Pure Sweets
|100
|128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar
|100
|101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Dominos 5401
|100
|235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|John Coleman Elementary School Food
|100
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc
|100
|12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/16/2026
|Smyrna West Alternative School
|100
|12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|01/16/2026
|Chrome Halo Body Piercing
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Pure Heart Body Piercing Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Go USA Fun Park
|100
|2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro
|100
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/16/2026
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Culver's
|100
|2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Illest Inkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|164 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est
|100
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/16/2026
|OFLOW
|100
|115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Big Blue Marble Academy FE
|100
|5206 Jack Byrnes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Jamba Juice
|100
|434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Rock N Roll Sushi Bar
|100
|570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Central Magnet School
|100
|701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/15/2026
|McAlisters Deli
|100
|1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Aristocratic Ink Tattoo
|100
|117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/15/2026
|Rock N Roll Sushi
|100
|570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Central Magnet School Food Service
|100
|701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio
|100
|218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|01/14/2026
|Daniel Mckee School
|100
|2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale HS Nutrition
|100
|802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale HS Spear Gear Annex
|100
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale High School
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale High Annex Food Service
|100
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Precious Cargo Learning Center Child Care Food
|100
|1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale School Food Service
|100
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc
|100
|354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale HS Culinary Arts and Cafe
|100
|802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Taco Bell #34424
|100
|305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Zaxby's
|100
|1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Riverdale HS Spear Gear
|100
|802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
