Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Glorious Wonders
|100
|1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Chon Thong Thai Cafe
|100
|5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|McDonald's
|100
|352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/13/2026
|Dairy Queen #10334
|100
|1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/13/2026
|Wing Stop
|100
|2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Panda Express
|100
|2925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Ms Cynthias Learning Academy
|100
|845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Wing Stop
|100
|3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Everbrook Academy FE
|100
|3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Kittrell Elementary
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149
|School Buildings Routine
|01/12/2026
|Waffle House
|100
|3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|T.R.C. Cafeteria
|100
|460 9th St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Kittrell Elementary Food Service
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Bee Brilliant Academy FSE
|100
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Oakland Middle School
|100
|853 DeJarnette Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/09/2026
|Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service
|100
|711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Stars and Strikes Bar
|100
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/09/2026
|Oakland Middle School
|100
|853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Little Sprouts FS
|100
|1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/09/2026
|Papa John's
|100
|2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Luca's Pizzeria
|100
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE
|100
|4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Linh Tattoo Studio
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Pizza Hut
|100
|812 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar
|100
|281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment
|100
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Hip Hops Top Chef
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Pizza Hut
|100
|5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr
|100
|3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl
|100
|Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/08/2026
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Skin Ph
|100
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service
|100
|805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Mitchell-Neilson Primary
|100
|1303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Lapetite Academy Food Service
|100
|342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/07/2026
|Jim N Nicks Bar #352
|100
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Playa Bowls
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/07/2026
|Cozy Quest Tattoos
|100
|3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/07/2026
|Panda Express
|100
|510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service
|100
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|First United Methodist Preschool F.S.
|100
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Southeast Baptist Child Development Food Svc
|100
|708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Poplar Hill Elementary School FE
|100
|5100 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Dominos 6308
|100
|1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Siegel Middle School Food Service
|100
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|LTA Depot Aux Bar
|100
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Brown's Chapel Elementary School FE
|100
|6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Arby's #7626
|100
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Famous Dave's BBQ Bar
|100
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
