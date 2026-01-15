Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Glorious Wonders 100 1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Chon Thong Thai Cafe 100 5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 McDonald's 100 352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 01/13/2026 Dairy Queen #10334 100 1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/13/2026 Wing Stop 100 2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/12/2026 Panda Express 100 2925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Ms Cynthias Learning Academy 100 845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Wing Stop 100 3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Everbrook Academy FE 100 3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Kittrell Elementary 100 7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149 School Buildings Routine 01/12/2026 Waffle House 100 3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 T.R.C. Cafeteria 100 460 9th St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/12/2026 Kittrell Elementary Food Service 100 7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Bee Brilliant Academy FSE 100 561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Oakland Middle School 100 853 DeJarnette Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/09/2026 Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service 100 711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Stars and Strikes Bar 100 333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/09/2026 Hobgood Elementary School 100 Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/09/2026 Oakland Middle School 100 853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Hobgood Elementary School 100 307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Little Sprouts FS 100 1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/09/2026 Papa John's 100 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/08/2026 Luca's Pizzeria 100 2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/08/2026 Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE 100 4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/08/2026 Linh Tattoo Studio 100 5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/08/2026 Pizza Hut 100 812 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar 100 281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment 100 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/08/2026 Red Nimbus Tattoo 100 105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/08/2026 Hip Hops Top Chef 100 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Pizza Hut 100 5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/08/2026 Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr 100 3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/08/2026 Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl 100 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/08/2026 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/08/2026 Skin Ph 100 447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/08/2026 Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service 100 805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Mitchell-Neilson Primary 100 1303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Lapetite Academy Food Service 100 342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Bright Ideas Tattoo 100 2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/07/2026 Jim N Nicks Bar #352 100 523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Playa Bowls 100 2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/07/2026 Cozy Quest Tattoos 100 3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/07/2026 Panda Express 100 510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service 100 200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 First United Methodist Preschool F.S. 100 265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 100 536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Southeast Baptist Child Development Food Svc 100 708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Poplar Hill Elementary School FE 100 5100 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Dominos 6308 100 1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Siegel Middle School Food Service 100 355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/07/2026 LTA Depot Aux Bar 100 450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Brown's Chapel Elementary School FE 100 6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Arby's #7626 100 489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Famous Dave's BBQ Bar 100 991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

