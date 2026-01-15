Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
20
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Glorious Wonders1001700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Chon Thong Thai Cafe1005094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/13/2026
McDonald's100352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/13/2026
Dairy Queen #103341001735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/13/2026
Wing Stop1002910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Panda Express1002925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Ms Cynthias Learning Academy100845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Wing Stop1003006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Everbrook Academy FE1003845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Kittrell Elementary1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149School Buildings Routine01/12/2026
Waffle House1003009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/12/2026
T.R.C. Cafeteria100460 9th St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Kittrell Elementary Food Service1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Bee Brilliant Academy FSE100561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Oakland Middle School100853 DeJarnette Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/09/2026
Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service100711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Stars and Strikes Bar100333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Hobgood Elementary School100Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/09/2026
Oakland Middle School100853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Hobgood Elementary School100307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Little Sprouts FS1001304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/09/2026
Papa John's1002650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Luca's Pizzeria1002658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE1004420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Linh Tattoo Studio1005619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Pizza Hut100812 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar100281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment1001712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Hip Hops Top Chef100479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Pizza Hut1005088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr1003721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl100Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/08/2026
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Skin Ph100447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service100805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Mitchell-Neilson Primary1001303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Lapetite Academy Food Service100342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Bright Ideas Tattoo1002403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Tattoo Studios Routine01/07/2026
Jim N Nicks Bar #352100523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Playa Bowls1002965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/07/2026
Cozy Quest Tattoos1003330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/07/2026
Panda Express100510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service100200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026
First United Methodist Preschool F.S.100265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Southeast Baptist Child Development Food Svc100708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Poplar Hill Elementary School FE1005100 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Dominos 63081001515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Siegel Middle School Food Service100355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
LTA Depot Aux Bar100450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Brown's Chapel Elementary School FE1006128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Arby's #7626100489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Famous Dave's BBQ Bar100991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR