Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE 100 185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Food 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio 100 2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Smart Touch Skin Solutions 100 567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC. 100 567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Bar 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 1111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Unique Kids Childcare Center FSE 100 11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Waffle House #2215 100 1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Blackman Elementary School FE 100 586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Against the Grain Body Piercing 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 02/03/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Malco Roxy 100 100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Metro Diner Bar 100 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Dq Grill & Chill 100 510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Chick-fil-A 100 2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Taziki's Restaurant 100 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067 100 2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

