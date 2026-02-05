Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE
|100
|185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Food
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio
|100
|2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|100
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.
|100
|567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|1111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Unique Kids Childcare Center FSE
|100
|11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Waffle House #2215
|100
|1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Blackman Elementary School FE
|100
|586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Against the Grain Body Piercing
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Malco Roxy
|100
|100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Metro Diner Bar
|100
|711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Taziki's Restaurant
|100
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067
|100
|2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!