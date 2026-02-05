Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE100185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Food1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio1002415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Smart Touch Skin Solutions100567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.100567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Bar1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant Bar1001111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Unique Kids Childcare Center FSE10011700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Waffle House #22151001928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Blackman Elementary School FE100586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Against the Grain Body Piercing100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios Routine02/03/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/02/2026
Malco Roxy100100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Metro Diner Bar100711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Dq Grill & Chill100510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Chick-fil-A1002116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Taziki's Restaurant1001855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C10671002420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

