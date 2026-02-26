Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameAddressTypeDateScore
1 of 19103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026100
Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine02/20/2026100
Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine02/20/2026100
Pastelitos El Gordito4416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/20/2026100
Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service | Routine02/20/2026100
Sketch It Up3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026100
Staybridge Suites Food1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026100
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service | Routine02/20/2026100
Cousins Main Lobster1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Legends Group TN LLC1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026100
McDonalds2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Scales Elementary Food2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Slim Chickens229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026100
Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Smyrna High School Food Service100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Sonic #3835215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026100
TACO BELL #317792732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
Taco Bell #35126565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026100
The Bangkok Thai Cuisine315 Robert Rose Dr. STE C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026100
Bad Daddy's Burger Aux2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026100
Emerald Heart810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026100
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/24/2026100
Tropical Smoothie Cafe479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667Food Service | Routine02/24/2026100
Zaxby's2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/24/2026100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

