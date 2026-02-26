Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2026

These are the health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Address Type Date Score 1 of 19 103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 100 Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/20/2026 100 Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/20/2026 100 Pastelitos El Gordito 4416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 100 Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE 8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 100 Sketch It Up 3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 100 Staybridge Suites Food 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 100 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar 2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 100 Cousins Main Lobster 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Legends Group TN LLC 1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 100 McDonalds 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Scales Elementary Food 2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Slim Chickens 229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 100 Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Smyrna High School Food Service 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Sonic #3835 215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 100 TACO BELL #31779 2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 Taco Bell #35126 565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 100 The Bangkok Thai Cuisine 315 Robert Rose Dr. STE C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 100 Bad Daddy's Burger Aux 2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 100 Emerald Heart 810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 100 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 100 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 100 Zaxby's 2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

