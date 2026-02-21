Friday, February 20, 2026
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 20, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 20, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for February 4-20, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Staybridge Suites Food1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/20/2026
Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE1008520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine02/20/2026
Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service100703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Big Twist Pretzels1001720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Sams Sports Grill1001720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/19/2026
Taco Bell #344401001895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Black Fox Elementary1001753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar1001760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Ramada Inn Hotel1001855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/19/2026
Juicy Seafood Bar100267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/19/2026
Black Fox Elementary1001753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine02/19/2026
Captain D's100239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Adams Place Soda Shop1001925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop1001875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Adams Place Pool1001925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine02/18/2026
Greko Taco1006177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Cason Estates Pool1001650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/18/2026
Buffalo Wild Wings Bar1002535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Ingram Book Company1001 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Buffalo Wild Wings1002535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant100230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Taco Bell1001634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Barnes & Noble1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS100220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/18/2026
First Watch1001970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Chuck E. Cheese's #6641001720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Smoothie King1001970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Sabor A Maracaibo ToGo Mobile1002214 Rigden Mill Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/17/2026
New Hope Learning Center100367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/17/2026
CAVA1002961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Sweet Little Cravings100230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/17/2026
Wingate by Wyndham100118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/17/2026
La Cocina de Paty100337 Sarna Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/17/2026
The Academy of Gateway Child Care1001404 Gateway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Panera Bread1002965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est100132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up02/17/2026
Poke Fun100577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Smyrna Middle School100712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine02/13/2026
Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar1002341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/13/2026
Maple Street Biscuit Company1001911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Quality Inn Hotel1002135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine02/13/2026
Little Miracles Child Care Food1001133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Residence Inn Kitchen1001409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Quality Inn Food Svc1002135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/13/2026
Smyrna Middle School Food Service100712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Mcfadden Elementary School100221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine02/12/2026
Blackman High School Culinary Arts1003956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Be A Sport Child Care Food1004901 Cloverhill Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 11005185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Taco Bell #343591001301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Blackman High School FE1003956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Brothers noodle Inc1001970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 21005185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Mcfadden Elem School Food Service100221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Casa Grande Event Center1005185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine02/12/2026
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/12/2026
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine02/12/2026
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine02/12/2026
Bonefish Grill Bar100505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Champy's Chicken Bar100835 Isabella Lane Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/12/2026
LivAway Suites100871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/12/2026
Lost Worlds Seatopia FSE1001660 Middle Tennessee Blvd Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Whiskey Dix10022 North Square Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/11/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/11/2026
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/11/2026
Kung Fu Tea1002441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/11/2026
First Watch Restaurant1007350 Nolensville Rd 101 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Bar1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine02/11/2026
Indus Flavors on Wheels Mobile1003334 Portwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar100536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Cotti Cafe1001513 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine02/11/2026
China Tokyo100500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Get Hooked on Nutrition100115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/10/2026
John Buchanan School Food Service1006050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE1002327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Wendy's1003243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC100102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Sals Pizza100536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Rancho Cantina 2 Bar1001925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Sports Com Indoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine02/10/2026
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/10/2026
Brothers Noodle Inc Bar1001970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/10/2026
In-N-Out Burger1002508 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front1002626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Barts Kitchen & Bakery100117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Tiny Town Child Care Food1005260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Rockvale High School Cafeteria1006545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Subway #178901002559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Rockvale High School1006545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153School Buildings Routine02/09/2026
Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop1006545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Hungry Howie's1002015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Oakland High School Food Service1002225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.1002225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/09/2026
The Lash Lounge1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine02/09/2026
Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria10010479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Memories Bar and Grill Bar100574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Whataburger100360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria1002225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Taco Bell #20818100155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Waffle House1002107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab1006545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Rockvale Elem School Food Service1006550 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Uptown Suites100742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/06/2026
Rocky Fork Elementary School Food100200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Hardee's #15018701002382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 21003193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122Food Service Follow-Up02/06/2026
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar1001986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Culver's1002993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition1002240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC1001627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc1001411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar1002896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911100380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Taco Bell #202091002482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Pizza Hut1002575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Camino Real #131002450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/06/2026
The Taco Shop1002181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Little Blossoms Early Learning and Develpment Center FSE100887 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 1060 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant1002962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Nacho's Mexican Bar1002962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

