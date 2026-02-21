Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores for February 4-20, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Staybridge Suites Food 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE 100 8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 02/20/2026 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service 100 703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Big Twist Pretzels 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Sams Sports Grill 100 1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Taco Bell #34440 100 1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Black Fox Elementary 100 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar 100 1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Ramada Inn Hotel 100 1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Juicy Seafood Bar 100 267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Black Fox Elementary 100 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 02/19/2026 Captain D's 100 239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Adams Place Soda Shop 100 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 100 1875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Adams Place Pool 100 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 02/18/2026 Greko Taco 100 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Cason Estates Pool 100 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings Bar 100 2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Ingram Book Company 100 1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings 100 2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 100 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Taco Bell 100 1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Barnes & Noble 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS 100 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 First Watch 100 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Chuck E. Cheese's #664 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Smoothie King 100 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Sabor A Maracaibo ToGo Mobile 100 2214 Rigden Mill Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 New Hope Learning Center 100 367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 CAVA 100 2961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Sweet Little Cravings 100 230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/17/2026 Wingate by Wyndham 100 118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/17/2026 La Cocina de Paty 100 337 Sarna Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 The Academy of Gateway Child Care 100 1404 Gateway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Panera Bread 100 2965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est 100 132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 02/17/2026 Poke Fun 100 577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Smyrna Middle School 100 712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 02/13/2026 Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar 100 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 Maple Street Biscuit Company 100 1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Quality Inn Hotel 100 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 02/13/2026 Little Miracles Child Care Food 100 1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Residence Inn Kitchen 100 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Quality Inn Food Svc 100 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 Smyrna Middle School Food Service 100 712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Mcfadden Elementary School 100 221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 02/12/2026 Blackman High School Culinary Arts 100 3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Be A Sport Child Care Food 100 4901 Cloverhill Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 1 100 5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Taco Bell #34359 100 1301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Blackman High School FE 100 3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Brothers noodle Inc 100 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 2 100 5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Mcfadden Elem School Food Service 100 221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Casa Grande Event Center 100 5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 Bonefish Grill Bar 100 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Champy's Chicken Bar 100 835 Isabella Lane Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 LivAway Suites 100 871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Lost Worlds Seatopia FSE 100 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Whiskey Dix 100 22 North Square Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Days Inn Pool - MI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Kung Fu Tea 100 2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/11/2026 First Watch Restaurant 100 7350 Nolensville Rd 101 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Bar 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 02/11/2026 Indus Flavors on Wheels Mobile 100 3334 Portwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Cotti Cafe 100 1513 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/11/2026 China Tokyo 100 500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Get Hooked on Nutrition 100 115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 John Buchanan School Food Service 100 6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE 100 2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Wendy's 100 3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC 100 102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Sals Pizza 100 536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Rancho Cantina 2 Bar 100 1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Sports Com Indoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 02/10/2026 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/10/2026 Brothers Noodle Inc Bar 100 1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 In-N-Out Burger 100 2508 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front 100 2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Barts Kitchen & Bakery 100 117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Tiny Town Child Care Food 100 5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Rockvale High School Cafeteria 100 6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Subway #17890 100 2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Rockvale High School 100 6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153 School Buildings Routine 02/09/2026 Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Hungry Howie's 100 2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Oakland High School Food Service 100 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Oakland High Comm. Food Lab. 100 2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/09/2026 The Lash Lounge 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/09/2026 Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Memories Bar and Grill Bar 100 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Whataburger 100 360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria 100 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Taco Bell #20818 100 155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Waffle House 100 2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Rockvale Elem School Food Service 100 6550 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Uptown Suites 100 742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Rocky Fork Elementary School Food 100 200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Hardee's #1501870 100 2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2 100 3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar 100 1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Culver's 100 2993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition 100 2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC 100 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc 100 1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911 100 380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Taco Bell #20209 100 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Pizza Hut 100 2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Camino Real #13 100 2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/06/2026 The Taco Shop 100 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Little Blossoms Early Learning and Develpment Center FSE 100 887 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 1060 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 100 2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Nacho's Mexican Bar 100 2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

