Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores for February 4-20, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Staybridge Suites Food
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE
|100
|8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|02/20/2026
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service
|100
|703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Big Twist Pretzels
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Sams Sports Grill
|100
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Taco Bell #34440
|100
|1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar
|100
|1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|100
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Juicy Seafood Bar
|100
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|02/19/2026
|Captain D's
|100
|239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Adams Place Soda Shop
|100
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|100
|1875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Adams Place Pool
|100
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/18/2026
|Greko Taco
|100
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings Bar
|100
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Ingram Book Company
|100
|1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|100
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Taco Bell
|100
|1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Barnes & Noble
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS
|100
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|First Watch
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Chuck E. Cheese's #664
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Smoothie King
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Sabor A Maracaibo ToGo Mobile
|100
|2214 Rigden Mill Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|CAVA
|100
|2961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Sweet Little Cravings
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham
|100
|118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|La Cocina de Paty
|100
|337 Sarna Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|100
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Panera Bread
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
|100
|132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Poke Fun
|100
|577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Smyrna Middle School
|100
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|02/13/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|100
|1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Quality Inn Hotel
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/13/2026
|Little Miracles Child Care Food
|100
|1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Residence Inn Kitchen
|100
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Smyrna Middle School Food Service
|100
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Mcfadden Elementary School
|100
|221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|02/12/2026
|Blackman High School Culinary Arts
|100
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Be A Sport Child Care Food
|100
|4901 Cloverhill Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 1
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Taco Bell #34359
|100
|1301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Blackman High School FE
|100
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Brothers noodle Inc
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 2
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Mcfadden Elem School Food Service
|100
|221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Casa Grande Event Center
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Bonefish Grill Bar
|100
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Champy's Chicken Bar
|100
|835 Isabella Lane Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|LivAway Suites
|100
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Lost Worlds Seatopia FSE
|100
|1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Whiskey Dix
|100
|22 North Square Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Kung Fu Tea
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|First Watch Restaurant
|100
|7350 Nolensville Rd 101 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Bar
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/11/2026
|Indus Flavors on Wheels Mobile
|100
|3334 Portwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Cotti Cafe
|100
|1513 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/11/2026
|China Tokyo
|100
|500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Get Hooked on Nutrition
|100
|115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|John Buchanan School Food Service
|100
|6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|100
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Wendy's
|100
|3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
|100
|102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Sals Pizza
|100
|536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Rancho Cantina 2 Bar
|100
|1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/10/2026
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/10/2026
|Brothers Noodle Inc Bar
|100
|1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|In-N-Out Burger
|100
|2508 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front
|100
|2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Barts Kitchen & Bakery
|100
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Tiny Town Child Care Food
|100
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Rockvale High School Cafeteria
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Subway #17890
|100
|2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|School Buildings Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Hungry Howie's
|100
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High School Food Service
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.
|100
|2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/09/2026
|Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Memories Bar and Grill Bar
|100
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Whataburger
|100
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Taco Bell #20818
|100
|155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Waffle House
|100
|2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale Elem School Food Service
|100
|6550 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Uptown Suites
|100
|742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Rocky Fork Elementary School Food
|100
|200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Hardee's #1501870
|100
|2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2
|100
|3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar
|100
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Culver's
|100
|2993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition
|100
|2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC
|100
|1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
|100
|1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|100
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Taco Bell #20209
|100
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Camino Real #13
|100
|2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|The Taco Shop
|100
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Little Blossoms Early Learning and Develpment Center FSE
|100
|887 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 1060 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|100
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Bar
|100
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
