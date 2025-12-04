Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 4, 2025

These are the health scores for November 28 to December 4, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Little Journey Preschool Food Svc
|100
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/03/2025
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Dominos Pizza Fortress
|100
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/03/2025
|Los Inks Body Piercing Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|12/02/2025
|Subway #56626
|100
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|Los Inks Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/02/2025
|AMC Stones River 9
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/02/2025
|Corazon Catracho y Mas Mobile FSE
|100
|5003 Courage Ct. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
|100
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
