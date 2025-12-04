Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 4, 2025

These are the health scores for November 28 to December 4, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Little Journey Preschool Food Svc 100 111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/03/2025 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Dominos Pizza Fortress 100 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/03/2025 Los Inks Body Piercing Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 12/02/2025 Subway #56626 100 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 Los Inks Tattoo Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/02/2025 AMC Stones River 9 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/02/2025 Corazon Catracho y Mas Mobile FSE 100 5003 Courage Ct. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 The Cottage Pre-school Food Service 100 129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 12/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

