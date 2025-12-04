Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 4, 2025

perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for November 28 to December 4, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Little Journey Preschool Food Svc100111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine12/03/2025
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Dominos Pizza Fortress1001144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/03/2025
Los Inks Body Piercing Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios Routine12/02/2025
Subway #566261006177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine12/02/2025
Los Inks Tattoo Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine12/02/2025
AMC Stones River 91001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/02/2025
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine12/02/2025
Corazon Catracho y Mas Mobile FSE1005003 Courage Ct. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/02/2025
The Cottage Pre-school Food Service100129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

