Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 11, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
34
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for December 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE1002608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service12/10/2025
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine12/10/2025
Samurai's Cuisine Bar100451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/10/2025
Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe10017 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Pop's Bar & Grill100117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Jimmy Johns1002130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/08/2025
VFW Post 842210010157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/08/2025
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine12/07/2025
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 41001301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/07/2025
Congregate Coffee Company Mobile100350 Covenant Blvd Apt. 9210 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Wako Japanese Cuisine Aux Bar100740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Subway1002075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/05/2025
Dunkin Donuts1003031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Hattie Jane's100116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Le Macaron1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Starbucks #118211001804 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Aux.1002532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR