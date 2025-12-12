Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 11, 2025

These are the health scores for December 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE
|100
|2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|12/10/2025
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/10/2025
|Samurai's Cuisine Bar
|100
|451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/10/2025
|Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe
|100
|17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Pop's Bar & Grill
|100
|117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Jimmy Johns
|100
|2130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|VFW Post 8422
|100
|10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|12/07/2025
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4
|100
|1301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/07/2025
|Congregate Coffee Company Mobile
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd Apt. 9210 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Wako Japanese Cuisine Aux Bar
|100
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Subway
|100
|2075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Hattie Jane's
|100
|116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Le Macaron
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Starbucks #11821
|100
|1804 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Aux.
|100
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
