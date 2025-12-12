Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 11, 2025

These are the health scores for December 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE 100 2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 12/10/2025 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/10/2025 Samurai's Cuisine Bar 100 451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/10/2025 Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe 100 17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/09/2025 Pop's Bar & Grill 100 117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/09/2025 Jimmy Johns 100 2130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 12/08/2025 VFW Post 8422 100 10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/08/2025 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 12/07/2025 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4 100 1301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 12/07/2025 Congregate Coffee Company Mobile 100 350 Covenant Blvd Apt. 9210 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Wako Japanese Cuisine Aux Bar 100 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Subway 100 2075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/05/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Hattie Jane's 100 116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025 Le Macaron 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025 Starbucks #11821 100 1804 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Aux. 100 2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email