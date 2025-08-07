Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 7, 2025

Michael Carpenter
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
U & I Bar1002069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/06/2025
U & I1002069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/06/2025
Get Hooked on Nutrition100115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/05/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Donatos Pizza1003284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Centennial Adult Daycare FS100230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU1002283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Captain D's1003114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/04/2025
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/04/2025
Steak N Shake1002091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Super 8 Motel100127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/04/2025
Chick-Fil-A #012241002005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est1001920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/02/2025
Puckett's Farmer's Market100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/02/2025
The Puckered Shrimp Mobile1001706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2100452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit1002728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Jubilee Concession Mobile1001023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile1002507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/02/2025
The Taco Shop1002181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/01/2025
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/01/2025
The Soda Bar Reeves Sain1001801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/01/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/01/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine07/31/2025
Uptown Suites100742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine07/31/2025
Quality Inn Food Svc1002135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant100230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar1002955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Chili's1002741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

