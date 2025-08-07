Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 7, 2025

These are the health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|U & I Bar
|100
|2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/06/2025
|U & I
|100
|2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/06/2025
|Get Hooked on Nutrition
|100
|115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Donatos Pizza
|100
|3284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Centennial Adult Daycare FS
|100
|230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU
|100
|2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Captain D's
|100
|3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/04/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Steak N Shake
|100
|2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Super 8 Motel
|100
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Chick-Fil-A #01224
|100
|2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est
|100
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/02/2025
|Puckett's Farmer's Market
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|The Puckered Shrimp Mobile
|100
|1706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit
|100
|2728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Jubilee Concession Mobile
|100
|1023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile
|100
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|The Taco Shop
|100
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|The Soda Bar Reeves Sain
|100
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/31/2025
|Uptown Suites
|100
|742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/31/2025
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar
|100
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Chili's
|100
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
