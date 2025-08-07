Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 7, 2025

These are the health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date U & I Bar 100 2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/06/2025 U & I 100 2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/06/2025 Get Hooked on Nutrition 100 115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 100 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Donatos Pizza 100 3284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Centennial Adult Daycare FS 100 230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU 100 2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Captain D's 100 3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/04/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Steak N Shake 100 2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Super 8 Motel 100 127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Chick-Fil-A #01224 100 2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est 100 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/02/2025 Puckett's Farmer's Market 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 The Puckered Shrimp Mobile 100 1706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit 100 2728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Jubilee Concession Mobile 100 1023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile 100 2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 The Taco Shop 100 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 100 536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 The Soda Bar Reeves Sain 100 1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/01/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/31/2025 Uptown Suites 100 742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 07/31/2025 Quality Inn Food Svc 100 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 100 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar 100 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Chili's 100 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

