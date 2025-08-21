Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 21, 2025

These are the health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Learning Zone Berkshire FE
|100
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/21/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Preschool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|08/21/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/21/2025
|Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE
|100
|554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|100
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Primrose of Murfreesboro
|100
|544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|08/20/2025
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Golden Grill
|100
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Bar
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Double Tree Hotel
|100
|1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/20/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|100
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Arby's #7626
|100
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/20/2025
|WoodSprings Suites
|100
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc
|100
|5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|08/20/2025
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|100
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Twisted Kone Mobile FSE
|100
|4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Millsprings Townhomes Pool
|100
|1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|100
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|The Front Street Pub
|100
|104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|100
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Oscars Taco Shop #12
|100
|3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Tailgate Brewery
|100
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Guaca Stop FMFU
|100
|3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food 2
|100
|3014 Landview Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Food Service
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/18/2025
|Varins Sweet Shop
|100
|315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/18/2025
|Sippin' Pretty Mobile
|100
|2510 Franklin Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Simon Springs Community School Food Service
|100
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
|100
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Texas Twister Mobile Food
|100
|4817 Ark Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|08/15/2025
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
|100
|410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/15/2025
|Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile
|100
|1927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/14/2025
|Barfield Elementary School
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|School Buildings Routine
|08/14/2025
|The Sloppy Joel
|100
|4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
