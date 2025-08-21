Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 21, 2025

perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Learning Zone Berkshire FE1001706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/21/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Preschool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine08/21/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/21/2025
Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE100554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/20/2025
JourneyPure Regard Kitchen1005080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Primrose of Murfreesboro100544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine08/20/2025
Weston Park Kiddie Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
Golden Grill1002898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Double Tree Hotel Bar1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Double Tree Hotel1001850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine08/20/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Pool10093 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
Arby's #7626100489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/20/2025
WoodSprings Suites100157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/20/2025
Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc1005171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/20/2025
WoodSprings Suites100157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/20/2025
Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc1005171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine08/20/2025
Weston Park Adult Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
Aunty K's Childcare FE1004050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Twisted Kone Mobile FSE1004267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Millsprings Townhomes Pool1001511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc100517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
Carriage Park Condo Pool100789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee1003819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/19/2025
The Front Street Pub100104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency100219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Wing Stop1002910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Oscars Taco Shop #121003138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Tailgate Brewery100210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Guaca Stop FMFU1003224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food 21003014 Landview Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Food Service100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/18/2025
Varins Sweet Shop100315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine08/18/2025
Sippin' Pretty Mobile1002510 Franklin Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Simon Springs Community School Food Service100220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit1008038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Texas Twister Mobile Food1004817 Ark Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine08/15/2025
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC100410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/15/2025
Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile1001927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Cobalt Row Hot Tub1001955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine08/14/2025
Barfield Elementary School100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127School Buildings Routine08/14/2025
The Sloppy Joel1004323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine08/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

