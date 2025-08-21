Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 21, 2025

These are the health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Learning Zone Berkshire FE 100 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/21/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Preschool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 08/21/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Food Service 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/21/2025 Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE 100 554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 JourneyPure Regard Kitchen 100 5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Primrose of Murfreesboro 100 544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 08/20/2025 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 100 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Golden Grill 100 2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Double Tree Hotel Bar 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Double Tree Hotel 100 1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 08/20/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 100 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Arby's #7626 100 489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 WoodSprings Suites 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc 100 5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 WoodSprings Suites 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc 100 5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 08/20/2025 Weston Park Adult Pool 100 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Aunty K's Childcare FE 100 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Twisted Kone Mobile FSE 100 4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Millsprings Townhomes Pool 100 1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Carriage Park Condo Pool 100 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 The Front Street Pub 100 104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency 100 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Wing Stop 100 2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Oscars Taco Shop #12 100 3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Tailgate Brewery 100 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Guaca Stop FMFU 100 3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food 2 100 3014 Landview Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/18/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Food Service 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/18/2025 Varins Sweet Shop 100 315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 08/18/2025 Sippin' Pretty Mobile 100 2510 Franklin Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Simon Springs Community School Food Service 100 220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit 100 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Texas Twister Mobile Food 100 4817 Ark Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 08/15/2025 Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC 100 410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/15/2025 Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile 100 1927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 100 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 Barfield Elementary School 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 School Buildings Routine 08/14/2025 The Sloppy Joel 100 4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email