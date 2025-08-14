Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 14, 2025

These are the health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Sloppy Joel
|100
|4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|100
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/13/2025
|Hot Dog Guy Cart
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est
|100
|306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|Boro Bourbon & Brews Bar
|100
|124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|08/13/2025
|First Watch Restaurant
|100
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/12/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|100
|100 Madison Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Playa Bowls
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|08/12/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|100
|600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|Music City Camp
|100
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|08/12/2025
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|100
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Primm Springs Pool
|100
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est
|100
|5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|08/09/2025
|Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est
|100
|5368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/09/2025
|Lemonade Chick FMFU
|100
|715 McKean Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/09/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Hardee's #1501796
|100
|255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|100
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Level III Main Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Dominos 5401
|100
|235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|1 of 19
|100
|103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Level III Downstairs Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Koji South
|100
|3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine
|100
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Level III Upstairs bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Bloomsbury Farm LLC
|100
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Taco Bell #34361
|100
|1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|100
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/07/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Firehouse Sub #498
|100
|337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Barnyard Kids Too Food Service
|100
|162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool
|100
|200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Dali Food Restaurant
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Shelli's Coffee and Social
|100
|352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/07/2025
|Kona Ice 6 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|08/07/2025
|Nana's House
|100
|133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/07/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
