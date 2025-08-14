Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 14, 2025

These are the health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date The Sloppy Joel 100 4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE 100 2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/13/2025 Hot Dog Guy Cart 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/13/2025 16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est 100 306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/13/2025 Boro Bourbon & Brews Bar 100 124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/13/2025 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 100 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio 100 833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 08/13/2025 First Watch Restaurant 100 2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/12/2025 Parklight Townhome Pool 100 100 Madison Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 08/12/2025 Playa Bowls 100 2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 08/12/2025 Nashville I-24 Campground 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Routine 08/12/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/12/2025 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/12/2025 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/12/2025 Rock Spring Apartments Pool 100 600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/12/2025 Music City Camp 100 5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds Routine 08/12/2025 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Villager Condominiums Pool 100 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Primm Springs Pool 100 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 100 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est 100 5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/09/2025 Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est 100 5368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/09/2025 Lemonade Chick FMFU 100 715 McKean Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/09/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Hardee's #1501796 100 255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 100 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Level III Main Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Dominos 5401 100 235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 1 of 19 100 103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Level III Downstairs Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Koji South 100 3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine 100 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Level III Upstairs bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Bloomsbury Farm LLC 100 9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Taco Bell #34361 100 1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Rivermont Apartment Pool 100 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/07/2025 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Firehouse Sub #498 100 337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Barnyard Kids Too Food Service 100 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool 100 200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Dali Food Restaurant 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Shelli's Coffee and Social 100 352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025 Kona Ice 6 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025 Nana's House 100 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

