Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 14, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
43
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
The Sloppy Joel1004323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE1002327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/13/2025
Hot Dog Guy Cart1005348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/13/2025
16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est100306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/13/2025
Boro Bourbon & Brews Bar100124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/13/2025
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool100225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/13/2025
Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio100833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine08/13/2025
First Watch Restaurant1002977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/12/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool100100 Madison Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Playa Bowls1002965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up08/12/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Routine08/12/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/12/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Rock Spring Apartments Pool100600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/12/2025
Music City Camp1005047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Organized Campgrounds Routine08/12/2025
MTSU Recreation Center Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Villager Condominiums Pool1002850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Primm Springs Pool1003036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est1005690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine08/09/2025
Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est1005368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine08/09/2025
Lemonade Chick FMFU100715 McKean Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine08/09/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Hardee's #1501796100255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro1005241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Level III Main Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Dominos 5401100235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/08/2025
1 of 19100103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Level III Downstairs Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Koji South1003114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine100306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Level III Upstairs bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Bloomsbury Farm LLC1009398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up08/08/2025
Taco Bell #343611001702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Rivermont Apartment Pool1002160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/07/2025
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Firehouse Sub #498100337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Barnyard Kids Too Food Service100162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool100200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Dali Food Restaurant1002314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Shelli's Coffee and Social100352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Kona Ice 6 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Nana's House100133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

