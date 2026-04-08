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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 8, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 8, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for April 1-8, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
21 Needle Body Piercing100501 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios04/01/2026
21 Needles Tattoo1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/01/2026
Amuni Coffee Mobile FSE1002141 Century Farms Pkwy Smyrna TN 37013Food Service04/02/2026
Asao Y Ya Mobile Food Establishment100525 Cedar Park Cir La Vergne TN 37086Food Service04/06/2026
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar1002455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/06/2026
Bright Ideas Tattoo1002403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Tattoo Studios04/01/2026
Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio1001741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/01/2026
Camino Real #3 Bar1003205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service04/06/2026
Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 21004180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/01/2026
Chili's Bar1002741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/07/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill100650 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/06/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel1002227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/06/2026
Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc1001411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/07/2026
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/01/2026
Hemisphere Wine Bar100208 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/02/2026
Hop Springs Catering1006790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service04/07/2026
Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc. Bar100417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/02/2026
Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE100885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/01/2026
O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE1002608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/01/2026
One Church Calvary Child Care FS100431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/02/2026
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio1001630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/01/2026
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/02/2026
Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar1003053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/01/2026
Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio100803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/01/2026
Salon Revelations100420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios04/07/2026
Skin Ph100447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/02/2026
Surcheros1002222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/01/2026
Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio100833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/07/2026
The Alley Yard Bar Mobile Food Establishment100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/06/2026
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/06/2026
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/06/2026
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/06/2026
The Cottage Pre-school Food Service100129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/02/2026
The Sloppy Joel Mobile Food Establishment1004323 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/07/2026
The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/01/2026
Thurman Francis Elem. School100221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings04/07/2026
Thurman Francis School Food Service100221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/07/2026
Urban Air Murfreesboro1001952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/01/2026
Whitt's Bar-B-Q100198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/02/2026
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment1005555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service04/06/2026
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School1005555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127School Buildings04/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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