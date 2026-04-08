Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 8, 2026

These are the health scores for April 1-8, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|21 Needle Body Piercing
|100
|501 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios
|04/01/2026
|21 Needles Tattoo
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Amuni Coffee Mobile FSE
|100
|2141 Century Farms Pkwy Smyrna TN 37013
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Asao Y Ya Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|525 Cedar Park Cir La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar
|100
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Camino Real #3 Bar
|100
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2
|100
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Chili's Bar
|100
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|650 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|100
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/06/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc
|100
|1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/01/2026
|Hemisphere Wine Bar
|100
|208 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Hop Springs Catering
|100
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc. Bar
|100
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE
|100
|885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE
|100
|2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|One Church Calvary Child Care FS
|100
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/02/2026
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar
|100
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|04/07/2026
|Skin Ph
|100
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/02/2026
|Surcheros
|100
|2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/07/2026
|The Alley Yard Bar Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
|100
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|The Sloppy Joel Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|4323 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Thurman Francis Elem. School
|100
|221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings
|04/07/2026
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|100
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Urban Air Murfreesboro
|100
|1952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Whitt's Bar-B-Q
|100
|198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
|School Buildings
|04/06/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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