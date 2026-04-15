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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
5 Senses Catering100855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/13/2026
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
Aristocratic Ink Tattoo100117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/08/2026
Barfield Baseball Concessions 1100697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/11/2026
Barfield Baseball Concessions 2100697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/11/2026
Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio100132 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios04/13/2026
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios04/13/2026
Blue Coast Burrito100635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/14/2026
Brows by Lynn1002106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/08/2026
CAVA1002634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/13/2026
Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna100470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/14/2026
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/08/2026
Con Madres Mobile FSE100308 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/08/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/13/2026
Curry House100669 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/14/2026
Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile FSE1002110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/09/2026
Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar100115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060Food Service04/10/2026
Grindstone Cowboy100115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060Food Service04/10/2026
Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit100705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122Food Service04/11/2026
Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant1002706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/14/2026
Hangry Joe's TI1003119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/08/2026
Homer Pittard School Food Service100923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/08/2026
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/08/2026
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/09/2026
Jose's Kitchen Mobile100721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/09/2026
Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile1001706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/11/2026
Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc1001152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/08/2026
Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/08/2026
Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/09/2026
Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/11/2026
Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/14/2026
Krystal100750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/13/2026
Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service100201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/13/2026
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar100220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/14/2026
Los Inks Tattoo Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios04/08/2026
Love4Boba Cafe1006528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/08/2026
Mad's Hot Butts BBQ Mobile FSE1002019 Allegra Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/10/2026
Main Event Bar1001510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/08/2026
Main Event Kitchen1001510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/08/2026
Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC1002314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/08/2026
Mood Studios Tattoo Studio1001825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/09/2026
Motel 6100114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/14/2026
NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Neighbors Murfreesboro1002512 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/13/2026
Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE1003025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/15/2026
Penn Station1003053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186Food Service04/14/2026
Primrose Bar1001650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/09/2026
Pupuseria Y Taqueria La Guanaquita Mobile1002086 Caladonia Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/10/2026
Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est1005141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/11/2026
Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment100800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession100210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/09/2026
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
The Lash Lounge1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
The Meat Wagon Mobile1004107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/11/2026
The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar100112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/09/2026
The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile100638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/11/2026
Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro1004236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools04/08/2026
Waffle House #23261001622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service04/09/2026
Wing Stop1002706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/10/2026
WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro100157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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