Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 5 Senses Catering 100 855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Aristocratic Ink Tattoo 100 117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Barfield Baseball Concessions 1 100 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/11/2026 Barfield Baseball Concessions 2 100 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/11/2026 Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio 100 132 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios 04/13/2026 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/13/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 100 635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/14/2026 Brows by Lynn 100 2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 CAVA 100 2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna 100 470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/14/2026 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Con Madres Mobile FSE 100 308 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/08/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Curry House 100 669 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/14/2026 Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile FSE 100 2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/09/2026 Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar 100 115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 04/10/2026 Grindstone Cowboy 100 115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 04/10/2026 Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit 100 705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service 04/11/2026 Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/14/2026 Hangry Joe's TI 100 3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Homer Pittard School Food Service 100 923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/08/2026 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/09/2026 Jose's Kitchen Mobile 100 721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/09/2026 Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile 100 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/11/2026 Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc 100 1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/08/2026 Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/08/2026 Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/09/2026 Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/11/2026 Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/14/2026 Krystal 100 750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service 100 201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar 100 220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/14/2026 Los Inks Tattoo Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Love4Boba Cafe 100 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/08/2026 Mad's Hot Butts BBQ Mobile FSE 100 2019 Allegra Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/10/2026 Main Event Bar 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Main Event Kitchen 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC 100 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/09/2026 Motel 6 100 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/14/2026 Name Score Address Type Date Neighbors Murfreesboro 100 2512 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE 100 3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/15/2026 Penn Station 100 3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186 Food Service 04/14/2026 Primrose Bar 100 1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Pupuseria Y Taqueria La Guanaquita Mobile 100 2086 Caladonia Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/10/2026 Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est 100 5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/11/2026 Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession 100 210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/09/2026 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 The Lash Lounge 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 The Meat Wagon Mobile 100 4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/11/2026 The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar 100 112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/09/2026 The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile 100 638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/11/2026 Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro 100 4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026 Waffle House #2326 100 1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/09/2026 Wing Stop 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/10/2026 WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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