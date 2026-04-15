Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|5 Senses Catering
|100
|855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Aristocratic Ink Tattoo
|100
|117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 1
|100
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 2
|100
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio
|100
|132 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios
|04/13/2026
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/13/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|100
|635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Brows by Lynn
|100
|2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|CAVA
|100
|2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
|100
|470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Con Madres Mobile FSE
|100
|308 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Curry House
|100
|669 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile FSE
|100
|2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar
|100
|115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Grindstone Cowboy
|100
|115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
|100
|705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Hangry Joe's TI
|100
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Homer Pittard School Food Service
|100
|923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/09/2026
|Jose's Kitchen Mobile
|100
|721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc
|100
|1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Krystal
|100
|750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service
|100
|201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar
|100
|220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Los Inks Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Love4Boba Cafe
|100
|6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Mad's Hot Butts BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|2019 Allegra Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Main Event Bar
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Main Event Kitchen
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|100
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|100
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/09/2026
|Motel 6
|100
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/14/2026
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Neighbors Murfreesboro
|100
|2512 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE
|100
|3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Penn Station
|100
|3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Primrose Bar
|100
|1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Pupuseria Y Taqueria La Guanaquita Mobile
|100
|2086 Caladonia Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est
|100
|5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession
|100
|210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|The Meat Wagon Mobile
|100
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar
|100
|112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile
|100
|638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro
|100
|4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
|Waffle House #2326
|100
|1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Wing Stop
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro
|100
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!