Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2025

These are the food health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Asados Honduras es Mia Mobile FSE
|100
|215 Berrywood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|05/02/2025
|Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
|100
|3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|05/02/2025
|Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|05/01/2025
|Charlene's Cafe Mobile
|100
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|05/01/2025
|Steakhouse Five Bar
|100
|1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129
|05/01/2025
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|05/01/2025
|Learning Zone Inc- Veterans
|100
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|05/01/2025
|Better Days BBQ
|100
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|04/30/2025
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|04/30/2025
|Little Legends Academy FSE
|100
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|04/29/2025
|Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est
|100
|2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|04/29/2025
|The Parthenon Grille Lounge
|100
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|04/29/2025
|B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130
|04/29/2025
|Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar
|100
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|04/29/2025
|Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery
|100
|5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|04/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
