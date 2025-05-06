Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2025

These are the food health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Date Asados Honduras es Mia Mobile FSE 100 215 Berrywood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 05/02/2025 Yayo's O.M.G Mobile 100 3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 05/02/2025 Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE 100 1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130 05/01/2025 Charlene's Cafe Mobile 100 2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 05/01/2025 Steakhouse Five Bar 100 1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129 05/01/2025 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 100 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 05/01/2025 Learning Zone Inc- Veterans 100 2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 05/01/2025 Better Days BBQ 100 11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 04/30/2025 Southern Spoon Commissary 100 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 04/30/2025 Little Legends Academy FSE 100 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 04/29/2025 Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est 100 2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 04/29/2025 The Parthenon Grille Lounge 100 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 04/29/2025 B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment 100 614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130 04/29/2025 Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar 100 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 04/29/2025 Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery 100 5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 04/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

