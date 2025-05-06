Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the food health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressDate
Asados Honduras es Mia Mobile FSE100215 Berrywood Dr Smyrna TN 3716705/02/2025
Yayo's O.M.G Mobile1003614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 3712805/02/2025
Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE1001213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 3713005/01/2025
Charlene's Cafe Mobile1002507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 3713005/01/2025
Steakhouse Five Bar1001500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 3712905/01/2025
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE100919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 3713005/01/2025
Learning Zone Inc- Veterans1002043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 3712805/01/2025
Better Days BBQ10011469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 3716704/30/2025
Southern Spoon Commissary1001303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 3716704/30/2025
Little Legends Academy FSE100947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 3712904/29/2025
Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 3713004/29/2025
The Parthenon Grille Lounge1001962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 3713004/29/2025
B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment100614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 3713004/29/2025
Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar1001208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 3716704/29/2025
Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery1005131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 3712804/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR