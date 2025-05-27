Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the food health scores for May 21-27, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Lemonade Chick FMFU100715 McKean Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Establishment - Routine05/23/2025
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches100577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Starbucks #118211001804 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up05/22/2025
Con Madres Mobile FSE100308 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est1001801 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Sweet's Treats Mobile FSE100935 Contessa Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Establishment - Routine05/21/2025
Pizza Hut100812 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Establishment - Routine05/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR