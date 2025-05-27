Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 27, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 21-27, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Lemonade Chick FMFU
|100
|715 McKean Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
|100
|577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Starbucks #11821
|100
|1804 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|Con Madres Mobile FSE
|100
|308 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est
|100
|1801 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Sweet's Treats Mobile FSE
|100
|935 Contessa Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Pizza Hut
|100
|812 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
