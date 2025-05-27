Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 27, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 21-27, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Lemonade Chick FMFU 100 715 McKean Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/23/2025 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches 100 577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Starbucks #11821 100 1804 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 Con Madres Mobile FSE 100 308 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est 100 1801 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Sweet's Treats Mobile FSE 100 935 Contessa Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/21/2025 Pizza Hut 100 812 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

