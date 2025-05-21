Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 21, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 13-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Czek This Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Floyd Mayfield Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Cepi Mania LLC Mobile
|100
|314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Subway
|100
|3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Everbrook Academy FE
|100
|3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|SUBWAY
|100
|1722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|100
|2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|100
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile
|100
|638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar
|100
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/17/2025
|Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est
|100
|7273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/17/2025
|Calendars Eats & Lounge
|100
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/17/2025
|Jamn Coffee Company Coffee Cart
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/17/2025
|SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit
|100
|1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est
|100
|2629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est.
|100
|435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/14/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
