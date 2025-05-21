Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 21, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 13-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Czek This Mobile FSE100210 Floyd Mayfield Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Cepi Mania LLC Mobile100314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Subway1003325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Everbrook Academy FE1003845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/19/2025
SUBWAY1001722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard1002300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Fin Fusion Sushi1002862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine05/19/2025
The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile100638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar1002675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/17/2025
Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est1007273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/17/2025
Calendars Eats & Lounge1002675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/17/2025
Jamn Coffee Company Coffee Cart1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/17/2025
SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit1001907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est1002629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est.100435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up05/14/2025
Smoothie King100599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

