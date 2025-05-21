Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 21, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 13-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Czek This Mobile FSE 100 210 Floyd Mayfield Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Cepi Mania LLC Mobile 100 314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Subway 100 3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Everbrook Academy FE 100 3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 SUBWAY 100 1722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 100 2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Fin Fusion Sushi 100 2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile 100 638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar 100 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/17/2025 Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est 100 7273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/17/2025 Calendars Eats & Lounge 100 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/17/2025 Jamn Coffee Company Coffee Cart 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/17/2025 SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit 100 1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est 100 2629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est. 100 435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 05/14/2025 Smoothie King 100 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email