Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 13, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
5
These are the food health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Tropical Smoothie Cafe100479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667Food Service - Routine05/12/2025
Smoothie King1001636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine05/12/2025
ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST1001019 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/10/2025
Legends Mobile FSE100106 Chenoweth Ln La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
La Petite Academy Food Service1001212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
Murfreesboro Day School Food Service1001760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/09/2025
The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est100148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine05/09/2025
Wilson Elem. School Food Service1001545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
Busy Bee Cafe1004685 E Jefferson Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service - Follow-Up05/08/2025
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/08/2025
Blooming Berries Co. FMFU100317 Longhorn Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/07/2025
Sweet Little Cravings100230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up05/06/2025
Generations Connected Child Care Food Service100901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine05/06/2025
Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile1001706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

