Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 13, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667
|Food Service - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|1636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|05/12/2025
|ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST
|100
|1019 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/10/2025
|Legends Mobile FSE
|100
|106 Chenoweth Ln La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|100
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
|100
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/09/2025
|The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est
|100
|148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Wilson Elem. School Food Service
|100
|1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Busy Bee Cafe
|100
|4685 E Jefferson Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/08/2025
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|05/08/2025
|Blooming Berries Co. FMFU
|100
|317 Longhorn Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Sweet Little Cravings
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/06/2025
|Generations Connected Child Care Food Service
|100
|901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile
|100
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/06/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
