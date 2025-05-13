Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 13, 2025

These are the food health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667 Food Service - Routine 05/12/2025 Smoothie King 100 1636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 05/12/2025 ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST 100 1019 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/10/2025 Legends Mobile FSE 100 106 Chenoweth Ln La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 La Petite Academy Food Service 100 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Murfreesboro Day School Food Service 100 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/09/2025 The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est 100 148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 05/09/2025 Wilson Elem. School Food Service 100 1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Busy Bee Cafe 100 4685 E Jefferson Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/08/2025 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/08/2025 Blooming Berries Co. FMFU 100 317 Longhorn Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/07/2025 Sweet Little Cravings 100 230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/06/2025 Generations Connected Child Care Food Service 100 901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 05/06/2025 Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile 100 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email