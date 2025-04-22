Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 22, 2025

These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
UGADI Indian Grill Bar1002306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Luna's Night Club and Event Center100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service100201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
What's the Tea Shakes and Bites100576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Koji Express West1003284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2025
Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service100150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Smyrna Primary School Service100200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/17/2025
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/17/2025
Smyrna High School Food Service100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Kids Place Learning Center1001301 Plaza Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Pollo Campero100361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Dali Food Mobile Food Est1003550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Twisted Kone Mobile FSE1004267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Ilaneros Bites Mobile100915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Toot's West Bar1004213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Camino Real #3 Bar1003205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers100470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025
Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar1001028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee1003819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC1002855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment1001712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Sushi Secreto Mobile1003124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/15/2025
El Parce Mobile1003253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

