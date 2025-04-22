Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 22, 2025

These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Inspection Type Date UGADI Indian Grill Bar 100 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service 100 201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 What's the Tea Shakes and Bites 100 576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Koji Express West 100 3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2025 Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service 100 150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Smyrna Primary School Service 100 200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Smyrna High School Food Service 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Kids Place Learning Center 100 1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Pollo Campero 100 361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Dali Food Mobile Food Est 100 3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Twisted Kone Mobile FSE 100 4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Ilaneros Bites Mobile 100 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Toot's West Bar 100 4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Camino Real #3 Bar 100 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar 100 1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC 100 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment 100 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Sushi Secreto Mobile 100 3124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 El Parce Mobile 100 3253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

