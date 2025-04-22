Perfect Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 22, 2025

These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|UGADI Indian Grill Bar
|100
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service
|100
|201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|What's the Tea Shakes and Bites
|100
|576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Koji Express West
|100
|3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2025
|Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service
|100
|150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|100
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Smyrna High School Food Service
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Kids Place Learning Center
|100
|1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Pollo Campero
|100
|361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Dali Food Mobile Food Est
|100
|3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Twisted Kone Mobile FSE
|100
|4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Ilaneros Bites Mobile
|100
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Toot's West Bar
|100
|4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Camino Real #3 Bar
|100
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar
|100
|1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC
|100
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment
|100
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Sushi Secreto Mobile
|100
|3124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|El Parce Mobile
|100
|3253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
