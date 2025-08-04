Perenn Bakery Opens New Location in Nashville

Perenn, the all-day café, bakery and rotisserie, has officially expanded its presence in Tennessee with the opening of Perenn Bakery in South Nashville. Located at 2934 Sidco Drive in Berry Hill, the new space doubles as both a central production facility for the Perenn Franklin location and a welcoming café. Featuring counter service and a menu of coffee, breakfast and lunch items, the new location provides a distinct experience from Perenn Franklin, which opened in May 2025. At Perenn Bakery, guests are encouraged to dine and stay a while, while enjoying a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the baking process courtesy of the space’s open-layout production floor, where the milling, mixing and shaping of each baked good unfolds in full view. Hours of operation are 7 am – 2:30 pm.

PASTRIES, CROISSANTS AND MORE

While its Franklin counterpart offers full-service dining, Perenn Bakery offers a more relaxed atmosphere, encouraging guests to order at the register whether dining in or taking to-go. The menu offers a mix of casual breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as some favorites like baguettes, hand-crafted pastries and croissants.

Standout menu items include:

The Breakfast Sandwich – egg souffle & cheddar cheese served on an english muffin or croissant; choose: sausage, bacon jam, sauteed mushrooms or caramelized onions

Prosciutto Cotto Baguette – baguette, dijonaise, cornichon, comte cheese

Ricotta Toast – griddled toast, house-made ricotta, truffle honey, fruit, flowers, pistaschio

Fish + Egg – lox, soft boiled egg, lemon, capers, red onion, labneh, pea shoots, herbs, toast

Perenn Kale Salad – tahini-lemon vinaigrette, crispy za’atar chickpeas, avocado, shaved lemon, red onion, marinated feta, cranberries

Vanilla Crème Brulee Kouign Amann

Specialty drinks include:

Iced Herbes de Provence Latte

Matcha Cloud

Espresso Con Panna

WHOLESALE ROOTS, CAFÉ SPIRIT

The space blends clean industrial design with the brand’s signature warmth. High wood-paneled ceilings, cozy mezzanine-level seating and views into the active production bakery make the space lively and inviting. With intimate café tables on the first floor and outside, and long community tables and banquet seating up a flight of stairs, guests are encouraged to linger and settle in. A hand-painted espresso machine by Darin Stockwell in Perenn’s signature dark green anchors the coffee counter and paintings by Renee Evans adorn the walls.

From the mezzanine, visitors can watch the entire baking process from freshly milled flour made in-house with a New American Stone Mill from Vermont to the lamination of Perenn’s signature croissants and breads. Guests can purchase Perenn’s freshly milled flour along with takeaway groceries such as salads, sandwiches, cookie dough, drinks and other read-to-grab items made by the kitchen. Serving as the brand’s wholesale hub, Perenn Bakery also supplies fresh loaves and baked goods to restaurants and retailers across the region.

FROM RENO TO TENNESSEE

Husband-and-wife team Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey, now proud to call Tennessee home, made their Middle Tennessee debut with Perenn Franklin in May 2025. The restaurant quickly became a local favorite, known for its European-inspired menu, warm hospitality and stunning setting inside the historic boathouse on Main Street. The O’Laskeys’ culinary journey began at the Culinary Institute of America and evolved through years of private cheffing and catering. In 2018, they opened their first concept, Perenn Midtown, a cozy neighborhood café in Reno, Nevada. Its popularity led to the expansion of the Perenn brand to include a full-service restaurant, bakery and market—Perenn Rancharrah, Perenn Grocery, and Claio Rotisserie. Today, Aubrey and Tyler remain hands-on, bringing their vision and personal touch to each location and team.

“We’re so excited to bring this next chapter of Perenn to Nashville,” said owner Aubrey O’Laskey. “This space is designed to show the love and labor behind every bite, and we can’t wait to share this experience with you.”

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email