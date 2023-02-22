PennePazza Coming to Murfreesboro Spring 2023

PennePazze, located in the L & L Market in Nashville, will be opening a second location of their well-loved Italian restaurant in Murfreesboro this spring.

Known for their fresh pasta and pinsa, made from authentic, imported-from-Italy spices and fresh local farm ingredients, the new restaurant will be located at the Fountains at the Gateway. All food is produced in an open-kitchen so diners can see how they create it.

While their flagship restaurant is located in an old factory and has that casual industrial vibe, their new location will have more of an alfresco feel with indoor and outdoor dining using a green and white color pallet, natural light and wood furniture. The goal is to give the casual chic feeling of an authentic Italian trattoria with excellent local dining and fine wine.

On Facebook, owner Rony Stark states that they scratch-make their sauces, grow their own yeast for the pinsa dough, and change the dishes every season as would happen in a true Italian kitchen.

Their unique user interface takes the customer’s order and then allows the customer to track his or her food from the moment the chef starts making it. Everything can be tracked on the customer’s smartphone.

As a starter, two salads are offered. Their delicious Arugula Salad is paired with their homemade lime and olive oil dressing.

Pasta offerings include dishes like Crema di Broccoli featuring radiatore pasta, four cheeses and roasted pine nuts; the very popular Nonna Paula tossed with four cheeses, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic confit and olive oil; and Lasagna.

Their pinsa, which is a cross between Italian focaccia and Neapolitan-style dough, offers a number of signature toppings including Pinsa Porcini which has four cheeses, porcini mushrooms and truffle oil; Pinsa Pazza featuring tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella and burrata; and Vegan Pinsa made from roasted tomato, arugula, and onion jam.

Desserts include Cannoli, Panna Cotta and Tiramisu. They also have a party tray, kids dishes and an assortment of beverages, beer and wine.

They will be taking reservations and offering catering.

“The food is SO good,” said one reviewer. “I had gnocchi with gorgonzola cream sauce in Switzerland many years ago and their version took me straight back. The gnocchi was perfectly tender, the gorgonzola sharp and the chopped pistachios added a welcome bite. My husband had the Fettuccine Amatriciana which was spicy and he wiped the bowl clean with the crusty pinza bread. We added a reasonably priced … bottle of chianti and dinner was perfect.”

“The staff was so kind as we sat by the pizza oven,” said another reviewer. “It was so cool to see them making pizza and pasta and it was DELICIOUS! We had a pizza, a bottle of wine, pasta, salad and breadsticks…We will be back!”