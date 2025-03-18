Pendry Hotel & Resort to Open in Nashville’s Paseo South Gulch District

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced its partnership with SomeraRoad, a Nashville and New York-based real estate investment and development firm, and Trestle Studios, to bring Pendry Nashville and Pendry Residences Nashville to the growing Paseo South Gulch district. The hotel is expected to break ground immediately and will open in 2027.

Pendry Nashville will be designed by local Nashville architectural firm, ESa (Earl Swensson Associates Inc.), and New York-based interior design studio, Post Company. The hotel will feature 180 guestrooms and suites, 146 Pendry Residences, a ground floor restaurant and lobby bar, a rooftop pool with a rooftop garden restaurant and bar, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness center, a writer’s room and library which doubles as a meeting space, a junior ballroom with a show kitchen and a ballroom with private outdoor terrace. The second floor collectively provides 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The design will exude southern sophistication with cozy fireplaces and gracious seating arrangements. Italian marbles, warm woods, and burnished brass accents with an eclectic mix of vintage pieces and collected artworks will be featured throughout the hotel. The distinct amenities throughout will uniquely meet the needs of both hotel guests and residential owners.

“It’s an exciting moment for us to be able to bring the Pendry brand to Nashville,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. “The Paseo South Gulch is such a dynamic and desirable location, already home to a collection of fantastic and acclaimed brands and concepts. We look forward to capturing the true sense of spirit that’s so unique to the city, and showcasing all that Pendry has to offer.”

Pendry Residences Nashville will bring an unmatched luxury residential experience to Nashville that combines signature Pendry style, featuring contemporary design along with impeccable serviced living. The 146 Residences will offer best-in-class architecture and design, spacious floorplans, bespoke finishes, and breathtaking city views. The Residences will offer access to the hotel’s amenities and services while also enjoying the comfort and conveniences of a home with a dedicated staff to cater to the needs of everyday living. Exclusive residential amenities include a private residential pool, offering a unique rooftop experience including a dining room, whiskey and billiards room, security, parking, personalized services, property management and more. Residences will range from one- to four-bedrooms with expansive living up to 3,800 square feet. Residences will be available for purchase this year.

“Pendry is going to be a game changing addition to Nashville’s hospitality and residential offerings,” said Ian Ross, SomeraRoad founder and managing principal. “We couldn’t have found a better partner to usher in an unmatched luxury hotel and residential experience to the heart of the Paseo South Gulch. Their approach to design, service, and hospitality is best-in-class and will perfectly complement the dynamic, culturally driven neighborhood we are building in Nashville. Paseo South Gulch has positioned itself as one of the most unique and exciting destinations in the city and Pendry will only build upon this vibrant personality.”

Pendry Nashville will celebrate the soul of Music City through its lively and upscale design, distinct food and beverage concepts, event spaces, and unique programming. Nestled amongst Paseo South Gulch’s unique shops, restaurants, offices, residences, and community events, Pendry Nashville positions guests and residents in an irreplaceable location at the center of the action.

“Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in America, bursting with vibrant energy and soul, and The Gulch neighborhood feels like the epicenter of it all,” said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. “We are honored to bring Pendry to this great city and look forward to creating something spectacular that pays respect to Southern Hospitality and features our unique perspective on contemporary luxury.”

Additional partners include JE Dunn Capital Partners and Clark Construction. Financing was arranged by the Walker & Dunlop New York Capital Markets team.

For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, please visit: www.pendry.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email