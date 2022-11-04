Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital

From Metro Police

November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital.

Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.

The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan remained on scene. No charges are anticipated.

The driver of the silver sedan stopped, but then fled northbound on Dickerson Pike. It is unknown if the vehicle sustained any noticeable damage.