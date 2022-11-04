Friday, November 4, 2022
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
CrimeNashvilleNews

Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital

Source Staff
By Source Staff
From Metro Police

November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital.

Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.

The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan remained on scene. No charges are anticipated.

The driver of the silver sedan stopped, but then fled northbound on Dickerson Pike. It is unknown if the vehicle sustained any noticeable damage.

Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
