All inbound lanes of Old Fort Parkway at New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro are currently closed after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck.

Traffic is being diverted onto outbound New Salem Highway. Drivers are advised to use Bridge Avenue near the mall as an alternate route to avoid delays.

Motorists should expect traffic disruptions in the area as emergency crews respond to the scene. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

