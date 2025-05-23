Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Murfreesboro

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train on Friday afternoon, May 23.

The 19-year-old man was hit on the railroad tracks at West Main Street and Overall Street around 1:32 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The preliminary investigation reveals the man climbed through the box cars of a stopped train and tossed his bicycle onto the tracks. When he reached down to pick it up, another train traveling in the opposite direction hit him.

The man’s name will not be released until family members are notified.

The crossing at W. Main and Overall Street was closed for several hours following the accident but has since reopened to traffic.

The accident is under investigation by MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

