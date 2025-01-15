Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Murfreesboro Pike

The pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night on Murfreesboro Pike near Parks Retreat Drive is identified as Koriona Harding, 21, of Smyrna.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Murfreesboro Pike when he reportedly had to swerve into the center lane to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front him after that driver slammed on their brakes to avoid Harding, who was then struck by the Honda. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda CRV remained on the scene. The vehicle that had been in front of him did not stop. Officers located Harding’s vehicle a short distance away on Murfreesboro Pike where it had apparently broken down.

No charges were placed against the 21-year-old driver of the Honda.

