(May 22, 2022) A pedestrian died following a crash involving a semi-truck on I-65 North near Trinity Lane last night. The driver of the semi reported seeing a vehicle broken down in the middle of the interstate and swerved into the next lane to avoid a collision.

As the semi attempted to merge back into the original lane, Mary A. Murphy, 60, was discovered in the middle of the interstate. Once again, the driver of the semi attempted to avoid collision by swerving into another lane but was unsuccessful. Murphy was struck.

The driver of the semi remained on scene. Based on her injuries, investigators believe Murphy was hit by multiple vehicles prior to the semi. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle broken down in the middle of the interstate belonged to Murphy.

There were no signs of impairment on scene.

CRIME NEWS