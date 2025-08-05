Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Old Fort Parkway

UPDATE: The pedestrian hit by a pickup on Old Fort Parkway around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday has passed away. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was hit while crossing Old Fort in a marked/signaled cross walk by the truck making a left turn from Golf Lane. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital for observation. MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating.

All lanes of traffic are back open on Old Fort and New Salem.

All inbound lanes of Old Fort Parkway at New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro are currently closed after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck.

Traffic is being diverted onto outbound New Salem Highway. Drivers are advised to use Bridge Avenue near the mall as an alternate route to avoid delays.

Motorists should expect traffic disruptions in the area as emergency crews respond to the scene. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

