Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Weekend Hit and Run Crash

August 21, 2024 – The pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend has been identified as 49-year-old Caterina R. Hill, of Murfreesboro.

Hill’s body was discovered around 6 a.m. on Sunday in the street next to the curb in front of 845 N. Thompson Lane.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT), Hill was walking southbound on N. Thompson when a vehicle also traveling southbound in the outside lane struck and killed her. The driver left the scene. Hill may have been hit hours before being found.

The case remains under investigation.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

