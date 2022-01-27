The pedestrian hit by a truck on S. Church St. Wed. evening has been pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows the man was in a lane of travel on Church St. when he was struck and then run over by two more vehicles.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating.

Previous Release

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of S. Church Street at Warrior Drive are closed to traffic because of a serious crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. on Jan 26. Northbound traffic is slow going. Please find an alternate route.